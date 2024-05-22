U.S. House of Representatives Passes The Working Dog  Commemorative Coin Act With Bipartisan Support

Smithtown, NY, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America's VetDogs, a national nonprofit provider of service dogs to veterans, active-duty service members, and first responders with disabilities, today announced that the U.S. House of Representatives voted this afternoon to pass H.R. 807: The Working Dog Commemorative Coin Act. The bill was introduced to the 118th Congress by Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-NC), chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, and Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA).

The bipartisan legislation authorizes the Department of Treasury to mint a three-coin commemorative series to honor the service working dogs provide to society. All surcharges from the sale of the coins will go to America’s VetDogs to ensure the organization continues to advance its mission to provide life-changing service dogs to veterans, active-duty service members, and first responders, free of charge.

“Working dogs are so embedded in our daily lives here on Capitol Hill, we often pass them by without noticing,” said Chairman McHenry. “The Working Dog Commemorative Coin Act will help get these incredible animals the recognition and appreciation they deserve. This legislation not only honors the working dogs who protect Americans at home and abroad, but also the extraordinary people that benefit from their service. I would like to thank the America’s VetDogs team for their relentless work to get this bill to the floor today. This is more than just a coin bill, it’s a bill about improving the quality of life for our wounded veterans and first responders—something we all can get behind. I’m proud this legislation passed the House with bipartisan support.”

“We are grateful for the bipartisan support of The Working Dog Commemorative Coin by members of the House and want to thank Chairman McHenry, Rep. McGovern, and our Long Island delegation of Rep. D’Esposito, Rep. Garbarino, Rep. LaLota, and Rep. Suozzi for their leadership and commitment,” said John Miller, president and CEO, America’s VetDogs. “Not only will this bipartisan bill and the commemorative coins represent the life-changing work of service and military working dogs, but it will also support America’s VetDogs in continuing our impactful mission of providing these highly trained service dogs to veterans and first responders with disabilities, at no charge to the individuals.”

America’s VetDogs provides a range of service dogs, including those for individuals with physical disabilities and mobility issues, PTSD service dogs to mitigate post-traumatic stress disorder, guide dogs for those who are blind or have low vision, hearing dogs for those with hearing loss, seizure response dogs, and facility dogs for animal-assisted therapy at military and VA hospitals. Since 2003, the organization has placed over 1,000 assistance dogs, supporting individuals nationwide and is able to provide service dogs to approved veterans and first responders in 12 months or less. In March, America’s VetDogs received the prestigious 2024 Community Service Citizens Award from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society. To learn more, visit VetDogs.org.

About America’s VetDogs

For more than 20 years, America’s VetDogs (www.VetDogs.org) has trained and placed guide and service dogs to provide independence, enhanced mobility, and companionship to veterans with disabilities from all eras. In 2015, America’s VetDogs opened its programs to first responders, including fire, police, and emergency medical personnel. America’s VetDogs is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization founded by the Guide Dog Foundation and serves individuals from across the United States. America’s VetDogs relies on contributions from generous individuals, corporations, service clubs, and foundations to fund its mission to help those who have served our country live with dignity and independence. It costs more than $50,000 to breed, raise, train, and place one assistance dog, but America’s VetDogs provides its services completely free of charge to the individual. America’s VetDogs has been accredited by both the International Guide Dog Federation and Assistance Dogs International. Apply, Volunteer, or Donate at https://www.VetDogs.org.

