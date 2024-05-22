Carahsoft and Samsara Partner to Bring Public Fleet Management Solutions to the Public Sector

SAN FRANCISCO and RESTON, Va., May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations ™ Cloud, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Samsara’s Master Government Aggregator®, making Samsara’s technology solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“Public Sector fleet managers are responsible for keeping our streets clean, public transportation running and our communities safe. Digital transformation through AI and real-time data has become critical for these organizations to elevate citizen services and maximize taxpayer dollars,” said Lara Caimi, President of Worldwide Field Operations at Samsara. “Partnering with Carahsoft will bring Samsara’s Public Sector distribution to the next level and extend the reach of our Connected Operations Cloud across Government agencies. We’re looking forward to maximizing value and enhancing operational efficiency for our customers.”

Samsara provides the Public Sector with an integrated platform for managing public fleet operations, which includes video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps, driver workflows and more. With the Samsara platform, Public Sector agencies can increase service transparency and sustainability, improve community safety and make data-informed decisions. The company’s growing list of Public Sector customers includes the State of New Jersey, the State of Tennessee, the City of New Orleans, the City of Syracuse, the City of Houston and more.

With public fleet management growing increasingly complex, encompassing a diverse range of assets and equipment necessary to support communities and infrastructure, it is critical for Public Sector agencies to have the tools necessary to successfully run and grow their organizations. The partnership between Samsara and Carahsoft will ensure agencies can efficiently select and implement Samsara's cutting-edge solutions, saving valuable time and resources.

“We are pleased to partner with Samsara to provide access to essential solutions vital for public safety and success,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “Carahsoft and our reseller partners are committed to delivering solutions that align with the dynamic requirements of today’s Public Sector leaders. We look forward to transformative impact of this partnership on public fleet management.”

Samsara’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (844) 722-8436 or samsara@carahsoft.com; or visit Samsara Experts Marketplace and Samsara's Carahsoft microsite.

About Samsara

Samsara (NYSE: IOT) is the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, which is a platform that enables organizations that depend on physical operations to harness Internet of Things (IoT) data to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. With tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, Samsara is a proud technology partner to the people who keep our global economy running, including the world’s leading organizations across construction, transportation and warehousing, field services, manufacturing, retail, logistics, and the public sector. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Contact

Andie Rodriguez

Samsara

media@samsara.com

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for IoT, OT & Smart Cities, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com



