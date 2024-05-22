Access Recognized for Second Consecutive Year by Boston Business Journal in Annual List of Largest Private Companies in Massachusetts

PEABODY, Mass., May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access, the world’s largest privately-held integrated information management services provider, announced today that it has been named for the second consecutive year in the annual Boston Business Journal’s (BBJ) Largest Private Companies in Massachusetts List. The 2024 ranking is based on total 2023 revenues of Massachusetts companies.

The Boston Business Journal compiles an annual list of the largest private companies in Massachusetts, which does not include nonprofits, colleges, universities, or hospitals.

“From our roots in the Commonwealth to our continually increasing global footprint, we've cultivated a culture of innovation and client-centricity that propels us forward,” said Tony Skarupa, CEO at Access. “As we celebrate this recognition by Boston Business Journal as well as our 20th anniversary milestone in 2024, we renew our commitment to our customers, partners and communities to provide unparalleled service and partnership that continues to exceed their expectations.”

To view the entire Boston Business Journal list, click here.

About Access:

Access is the largest privately held records and information management services provider worldwide, with operations across the United States, Canada, Central America, and South America. Access provides transformative services, expertise, and technologies to make organizations more efficient and more compliant. Access helps companies manage and activate their critical business information through offsite storage and information governance services, scanning and digital transformation solutions, document management software, and secure destruction services. Access has been named 12 times to the Inc. 5000, the ranking of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. For more information on Access, please visit AccessCorp.com.

