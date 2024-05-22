Digital Twin Consortium Welcomes Immersionary Enterprises as a Member

BOSTON, MA, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Twin Consortium® (DTC™) today announced that Immersionary Enterprises, LLC has joined the Consortium to expand the use of intelligent digital twins in industrial and medical applications.

“I am keen to leverage the extensive knowledge within the consortium's community and work with its members to increase the adoption of intelligent digital twins,” said Elizabeth Baron, Founder of Immersionary Enterprises. I envision real-time digital twins that are data-driven, precise, aesthetically accurate, and capable of providing predictive insights. The Digital Twin Consortium can help make this vision a reality.”

“We’re excited to have Immersionary Enterprises as a member of the DTC,” said Dan Isaacs, GM & CTO of the DTC. “Their expertise in extended reality and the creation of fully immersive experiences will further enable DTC and its membership to realize intelligent digital twins.”

About Immersionary Enterprises

Elizabeth Baron established Immersionary Enterprises to create innovative and lasting solutions using advanced simulation technologies rooted in an intelligent, comprehensive digital twin platform. She collaborates with clients across the medical, automotive, and aerospace industries and beyond, leveraging digital intelligence to extract valuable insights from diverse data sets and bridge the gap between people, products, and processes on a large scale. She is known for her work as the inventor of the Ford immersive Vehicle Environment at Ford Motor Company. The FiVE process and tools are based on an intelligent, holistic digital twin platform. FiVE is used on every Ford vehicle.

About Digital Twin Consortium

Digital Twin Consortium is The Authority in Digital Twin. It coalesces industry, government, and academia to drive consistency in vocabulary, architecture, security, and interoperability of digital twin technology. It advances digital twin technology in many industries, from Aerospace to natural resources. Digital Twin Consortium is a program of Object Management Group. For more information, visit https://www.digitaltwinconsortium.org.

