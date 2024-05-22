EZLynx Awarded G2’s Fastest Implementation Spring 2024 Badge

Lewisville, TX., May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZLynx, an Applied company, today announced that it has been awarded the Fastest Implementation Spring 2024 Badge in the Implementation Index for Insurance Compliance category on G2. The fastest implementation badge is awarded to products that provide the shortest go-live time based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

“EZLynx is an easy to use agency software that can be accessed anywhere. Their customer support is fast and responsive, and the integration part was easy as well,” noted a reviewer from an entrepreneurial independent agency.

G2, a peer-to-peer business solutions review website, leverages customer feedback to rank the best business software and services. The platform has more than two million independent user reviews and is read by over eighty million users annually. Every quarter, G2 publishes its Implementation Index for Insurance Compliance, ranking software by extracting data from multiple online sources to determine market presence, satisfaction scores from customers, and market leadership.

“Being recognized by our customers is the greatest honor, and I could not be more proud of the hard work of our EZLynx team to deliver such high value,” said Michael Streit, president, EZLynx. “This badge is a testament to our commitment to making the lives of our customers simpler from the beginning so they can focus on what matters most for their businesses.”

About EZLynx

EZLynx pioneered personal lines real-time comparative rating, enabling agents to generate quotes from multiple insurance carriers with a single data entry point. Today, over 37,000 agencies rely on EZLynx to provide more than 14 million home, auto, and package rating transactions every month. EZLynx has also expanded beyond personal lines comparative rating by creating innovative software solutions that transform every facet of agency life, including agency management, client self-servicing, sales pipeline management, marketing and communications, accounting, eSignature, and more, all available on a unified, one platform solution.