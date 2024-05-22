MedNews Week and OncLive® forge partnership to advance global health care education

CRANBURY, N.J., May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OncLive®, the nation’s leading multimedia resource for oncology professionals, is thrilled to announce an exciting collaboration with MedNews Week.

MedNews Week, known for its engaging discussions with medicine’s global leaders, is a go-to source for breaking medical news and the latest updates in health care. Led by a team of esteemed medical professionals including co-founders Chandler Park, M.D., FACP, and Yan Leyfman, M.D., MedNews Week is committed to combating medical misinformation and providing audiences with the most up-to-date information in the field.

Leyfman emphasizes the mission behind this collaboration, stating, “Our mission at MedNews Week is to elevate global health care education, combat misinformation, and spotlight the remarkable contributions of medicine's global leaders and rising stars. Teaming up with OncLive empowers us to amplify this initiative to new heights.”

With OncLive's dedication to delivering top-notch resources in the fight against cancer, this partnership promises to be a game changer. Audiences will connect with high-quality, current medical information, empowering individuals and communities in the battle against cancer.

Join this exciting journey to stay ahead of the curve in health care! You can expect to:

Gain invaluable insights from top medical experts

Get breaking news updates and learn about the latest health care advancements

Learn strategies to combat misleading health information

Access curated resources to optimize patient care strategies

Start browsing OncLive and MedNews Week's extensive library and stay updated on cutting-edge cancer care. New resources are added regularly!

About OncLive

The leading digital platform and multichannel resource for practicing oncologists, OncLive offers oncology professionals peer-to-peer insights, news and practical information they can use to offer the best patient care. OncLive is a brand of MJH Life Sciences®, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

About MedNews Week

MedNews Week is a vibrant virtual education platform hosting biweekly conferences aimed to enrich global medical education and addressing health literacy gaps. Featuring renowned keynote speakers at the forefront of medical innovation, MedNews Week events draw a diverse audience of medical professionals, industry leaders, patients, advocates, venture capitalists, CEOs and individuals from mainstream society, fostering collaboration and innovation. With a presence in over 90 countries, including those with lower socioeconomic status, MedNews Week strives to democratize access to medical knowledge and empower communities to advocate for their health. Join us in transforming health care through knowledge, bridging education gaps and shaping a healthier world. Stay connected for updates on upcoming conferences and opportunities to engage with leading voices in health care.

