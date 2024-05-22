AlphaCore Wealth Advisory Welcomes Aidan Walsh as Head of Corporate Development

La Jolla, CA, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaCore Wealth Advisory (AlphaCore) is excited to announce the appointment of Aidan Walsh as Head of Corporate Development. This strategic hire aligns with AlphaCore’s ongoing success and commitment to expansion, supported by the firm’s strategic partner, Constellation Wealth Capital (CWC). The infusion of capital from CWC has empowered AlphaCore to make significant investments in talent, marking a new chapter in its growth journey. Aidan is the latest of 11 new hires in the past six months, and the first to hold a leadership title. This hire reflects AlphaCore’s commitment to investing in leadership to sustain growth.

AlphaCore has strong organic growth figures, driven by its exceptional wealth advisory teams and a distinguished business development team. The firm also has a demonstrated track record of successful mergers and acquisitions, including recent transactions of Magnolia Lane (Greenwich, CT) and Johnston & Associates (Denver, CO) in the past eighteen months. With the new addition of Walsh leading Corporate Development, the firm believes it is poised to accelerate its inorganic growth strategy through targeted acquisitions and advisor recruitment.

“AlphaCore’s recent growth has been substantial and is a testament to delivering high quality wealth advisory services to our clients and advisory teams,” said Dick Pfister, CAIA®, CEO and Founder of AlphaCore. “We have been fortunate to expand our team with top-tier talent, and we are thrilled to welcome Aidan. We anticipate more hires in the coming weeks to bolster more facets of our business.”

Before joining AlphaCore, Aidan Walsh was a member of Focus Financial Partners’ M&A and Relationship Management team where he provided strategic advice, led business development, and executed numerous transactions. AlphaCore believes his deep expertise and extensive relationships in the RIA ecosystem will be instrumental in scaling and executing AlphaCore’s inorganic growth initiative.

“I have long admired AlphaCore for its innovative approach and dynamic growth,” said Aidan Walsh. “Joining this high-growth, entrepreneurial team is an exciting opportunity. Dick’s visionary leadership and the existing management team have built a company that attracts high caliber talent, which I believe will resonate when partnering with new advisory firms. We have ambitious targets, aiming to dramatically increase AUM by many multiples while maintaining the boutique feel that our clients and advisors value.”

About AlphaCore

AlphaCore Wealth Advisory is an independent wealth management firm dedicated to providing innovative investment solutions and comprehensive financial planning services to high-net-worth individuals, families, and institutional clients. With a commitment to exceptional results and unwavering client focus, AlphaCore strives to be a trusted partner in the financial services industry. Learn more at www.alphacore.com.