Jellystone Park Pelahatchie Named Among USA Today's Ten Best RV Campgrounds for the Third Consecutive Year

PELAHATCHIE, Miss., May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jellystone Park Pelahatchie is thrilled to announce that it has been named one of USA Today's Ten Best RV Campgrounds for 2024. This marks the third consecutive year the park has received this prestigious recognition, underscoring its commitment to providing an exceptional camping experience for families and outdoor enthusiasts.

USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards are highly regarded in the travel and hospitality industry, celebrating the best destinations and experiences across the country. Being selected as one of the top RV campgrounds is a testament to Jellystone Park Pelahatchie's dedication to excellence in customer service, amenities, and family-friendly activities.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized by USA Today as one of the best RV campgrounds in the nation for the third year in a row," said Troy Sheppard, Chief Operating Officer at Great Escapes RV Resorts. "This award reflects the hard work and passion of our team, who strive every day to create memorable experiences for our guests. We are grateful to our campers for their support and for choosing Jellystone Park Pelahatchie as their preferred vacation destination."

Jellystone Park Pelahatchie, owned by Great Escapes RV Resorts, offers a wide range of amenities and activities designed to provide a fun and relaxing getaway for guests of all ages. Highlights include:



- Spacious RV sites with full hookups

- Comfortable cabin rentals

- On-site water park with pools and slides

- Mini-golf, playgrounds, and sports courts

- Organized activities and themed weekends

- Access to nature trails and fishing spots

- Delightful character visits with Yogi Bear™, Cindy Bear™, and Boo Boo™

The park's family-friendly environment and engaging activities make it a standout choice for RV travelers seeking a memorable camping experience.



"We invite everyone to come and experience the magic of Jellystone Park Pelahatchie," added Stephanie Goss. General Manager at Jellystone Park Pelahatchie, "Whether you're a first-time visitor or a returning guest, we promise an unforgettable adventure filled with fun, relaxation, and quality time with loved ones."

Visit https://www.jellystonems.com/ for information on special events, to check availability, and to make reservations.

Day passes are available for local residents and visitors to the area. Buy them online at https://jellystonems.centeredgeonline.com/areas/areas



Address: 143 Campground Rd. Pelahatchie, MS 39145

Web: www.jellystonems.com

Social media: @JellystoneParkPelahatchie



About Great Escapes RV Resorts

With 14 resorts spanning 11 states, Houston-based Great Escapes RV Resorts is dedicated to providing outstanding lodging facilities, campsites, and services to our guests. Our resorts focus on delivering one-of-a-kind experiences in a fun environment that brings families together while creating memories that will last a lifetime. Each location features luxury cabins, premium RV sites, a variety of water attractions, and a wide range of family-oriented activities. Discover more at www.greatescapesrvresorts.com.

Contact:

Cherolyn Chiang

Director Of Marketing

Great Escapes RV Resorts

cherolyn@jenkinsorg.com

832.831.0807