IR-MED’s PressureSafe™ Reduced Pressure Injuries by 50% During a Usability Study with Clalit, Israel’s Largest HMO

Rosh Pina, Israel, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IR-MED Inc. , (“IR-MED” or the “Company”) (OTCQB:IRME), developer of a noninvasive artificial intelligence (AI) driven spectrographic analysis technology platform, which addresses significant healthcare needs, today published a poster presentation on its website titled “Near Infra-Red Spectroscopy scanner for early detection of stage 1 pressure injury and deep tissue injury – clinical study results”, which includes data that was presented at the National Pressure Injury Advisory Panel (NPIAP) 2024 Annual Conference in San Antonio, Texas. The poster was also recently shared by Clalit Innovation, which described PressureSafe™ as a “Breakthrough in pressure ulcer diagnosis…” and “Truly groundbreaking impact of an innovative tool!”.

PressureSafe™ is a decision support device that has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) listing confirmation for the indication of pressure injuries. PressureSafe™ uses infra-red spectroscopy combined with an AI-based algorithm for the early, non-invasive, and skin color agnostic detection of pressure injuries with real-time analysis at the point of care.

IR-MED conducted a usability study in conjunction with two medical centers owned by Clalit, the world’s second largest health maintenance organization (HMO) and the largest HMO in Israel. A total of 924 scans were conducted on 154 body locations. Nurses conducting the scans did not see the PressureSafe™’s results in real time as the results were coded to. PressureSafe™ detected Stage 1 / suspected deep tissue injury (sDTI) pressure injuries with 92% sensitivity and 88% specificity. During the study period, the incidences of pressure injuries were reduced by 50% in comparison to the levels prior to the study.

“We believe that it is a truly remarkable result that the use of PressureSafe™ reduced the incidences of pressure injuries significantly in the hospital setting. We are proud of this achievement, as we see the benefits of our innovation make an impact on the quality of life and health of people at risk of pressure injuries,” stated IR-MED’s Chief Technology Officer and Interim Chief Executive Officer, Ronnie Klein. “We are pleased that the people leading innovation at Clalit have recognized and praised these results. We are honored to work with global leaders that are advancing breakthroughs in healthcare.”

In the U.S. alone, 60,000 patients die every year as a direct result of pressure injuries. Patient care costs per pressure injury ranges from $20,900 up to $151,700, for the 2.5 million patients per year who develop pressure injuries. Pressure injuries are one of the five most common harms experienced by patients and the second most common claim for lawsuits after wrongful death.

About IR-MED

IR-MED Inc. is developing a noninvasive spectrographic analysis technology platform, allowing healthcare professions to detect, measure and monitor, in real time, different molecules in the blood, in human tissue, and in body fluids without invasive procedures. PressureSafe, the first product under development, is a handheld optical monitoring device that is being developed to support early detection of pressure injuries (PI) to the skin and underlying tissue, regardless of skin tone as it calibrates personally to each patient’s skin.

IR-MED’s technology is being developed to allow readings of biomarkers in a non-invasive method, that may provide caregiver the optimal decision support-system in cases where uncertainties disturb physicians in their decision processes.

IR-MED holds patents protecting its technology and innovations in the noninvasive tissue analysis, and in the modeling and analysis of subcutaneous tissue.

PressureSafe is currently undergoing usability studies at multiple medical centers. It is not yet available for commercial use.

