Rear Axle Industry Forecast to Reach $44.6 Billion by 2030 - American Axle & Manufacturing, Dana, Meritor, Daimler Trucks North America, ROC Spicer, Talbros Engineering, and GNA Axles Dominate the Landscape

Dublin, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rear Axle Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global rear axle market is expected to reach an estimated $44.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2030.



The major drivers for this market are rising demand of fuel-efficient vehicles, growing popularity of off-road vehicles, and increasing demand for safety and comfort among consumers. The future of the global rear axle market looks promising with opportunities in the heavy vehicle, luxury vehicle, executive vehicle, economy vehicle, sport utility vehicle, multi utility vehicle, and railway markets.



The study includes a forecast for the global rear axle by type, application, and region.



Rear Axle Market by Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Drive

Dead

Lift

Rear Axle Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Heavy Vehicles

Luxury Vehicles

Executive Vehicles

Economy Vehicles

Sport Utility Vehicles

Multi Utility Vehicles

Railways

Others

Rear Axle Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Rear Axle Market Insights

Dead rear axles will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the growing global transportation network that improves connectivity.

Luxury vehicle applications expected to witness the highest growth due to developments in automotive telematics and drive axle technology.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of all wheel drive vehicles in the region.

Features of the Global Rear Axle Market

Market Size Estimates: Rear axle market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Rear axle market size by type, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Rear axle market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different types, applications, and regions for the rear axle market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the rear axle market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

List of Rear Axle Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies rear axle companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the rear axle companies profiled in this report include:

American Axle & Manufacturing

Dana

Meritor

Daimler Trucks North America

ROC Spicer

Talbros Engineering

GNA Axles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sirriz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.