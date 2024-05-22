Innofactor Plc Inside Information, on 22 May, 2024, at 16:22 Finnish time

Keva has chosen Innofactor to provide expert work and support services related to the development of their Microsoft Dynamics 365 services.

The value stated in Keva's procurement decision, excluding value-added tax, for the total duration of the 4-year contract is 1,400,000 euros.

Keva is Finland’s largest pension provider and it administers the pensions of local government, State, Evangelical Lutheran Church, Kela, Bank of Finland and wellbeing services counties employees. Keva aims to improve well-being at work, enhance work ability of the employees, increase productivity and decrease costs from incapacity to work by providing services to employers in the public sector.

The decision is legally binding after the expiration of the appeal period according to the procurement law.

