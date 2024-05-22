Recyclable Packaging Market Report 2024: Industry Set to Reach $34 Billion by 2030 with Paper and Cardboard Packaging Dominating

Dublin, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Recyclable Packaging Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global recyclable packaging market is expected to reach an estimated $34 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2030.



The major drivers for this market are growing environmental awareness and sustainability goals and rising consumer demand for eco-friendly and responsible packaging solutions. The future of the global recyclable packaging market looks promising with opportunities in the healthcare, food and beverage, and personal care markets.



The study includes a forecast for the global recyclable packaging by packaging type, material, end-use, and region.



Recyclable Packaging Market by Packaging Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Paper and Cardboard

Bubble Wrap

Void-Fill Packing

Pouches & Envelopes

Recyclable Packaging Market by Material [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Glass

Paper

Plastic

Tinplate

Wood

Aluminum

Biodegradable Plastics

Recycled Papers

Recyclable Packaging Market by End Use [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Healthcare

Food and Beverage

Personal Care

Others

Recyclable Packaging Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Recyclable Packaging Market Insights

Paper and cardboard will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to their ability to be recycled, widespread availability, and affordability.

Within this market, food and beverage will remain the largest segment due to increasing demand for biodegradable packaging from this sector.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to rapid growth of population and escalating demand for eco friendly and sustainable packaging solution in the region.

List of Recyclable Packaging Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies recyclable packaging companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the recyclable packaging companies profiled in this report include:

Amcor

Tetra Laval

Ardagh

Ball

Elopak

Emerald Packaging

PlastiPak Holdings

Sealed Air

Uflex

WestRock

Features of the Global Recyclable Packaging Market

Market Size Estimates: Recyclable packaging market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Recyclable packaging market size by packaging type, material, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Recyclable packaging market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different packaging types, materials, end uses, and regions for the recyclable packaging market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the recyclable packaging market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

