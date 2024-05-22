Minerals Technologies Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MTX) announced participation in the following investor conferences:



Wells Fargo Industrials Conference in-person Chicago on June 11, 2024. Douglas T. Dietrich, Chief Executive Officer, will present at 11:15 AM ET (10:15 AM CT) followed by one on one’s with individual investors. To register/attend the live presentation, click here.

CJS Securities 24th Annual New Ideas Summer Conference in-person White Plains on July 10, 2024. MTI will be represented by Douglas T. Dietrich, Chief Executive Officer, Erik Aldag, Chief Financial Officer, and Lydia Kopylova, Vice President of Investor Relations.

Presentation materials will be available MTX Events & Presentations.

About Minerals Technologies Inc.

New York-based Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTI) is a leading, technology-driven specialty minerals company that develops, produces, and markets a broad range of mineral and mineral-based products, related systems, and services. MTI serves globally a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including household, food and pharmaceutical, paper, packaging, automotive, construction, and environmental. The company reported global sales of $2.2 billion in 2023. For further information, please visit our website at www.mineralstech.com.

Investor Contact:

Lydia Kopylova, (212) 878-1831