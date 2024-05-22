Global Digital Technologies in Manufacturing Industry Report 2023-2031: Lucrative Opportunities in Transformation, Automation, and Smart Infrastructure, ESG, and Cyversecurity

Dublin, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Technologies in Manufacturing: Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study identifies the factors driving and restraining the use of digital technologies in manufacturing and highlights the growth opportunities emerging from these changes for stakeholders and market players to leverage. The base year is 2023, and the forecast period is from 2024 to 2031.
This study examines the dynamic shift in the global manufacturing industry towards digitalization. Visible particularly in sectors such as automotive, aerospace, and electronics, the shift is characterized by the increasing adoption of automation, artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and other such technologies.
Supply chain issues, labor costs, and increasingly urgent sustainability concerns are driving reliance on transformative technologies as customers grapple with shifting market demands and the need to maintain consistent quality. Advanced digital technology in manufacturing allows market players to streamline operations, manage resources efficiently, and swiftly adapt to changing trends and environmental considerations.
The industry is poised for considerable growth, propelled by ongoing innovation, Industry 4.0 principles, and expanding applications across diverse fields.
The following aspects of this shift to digitalization have been covered in this report:
- Key digital manufacturing solutions
- Core technologies and the industry impact of digital manufacturing
- Technology attractiveness
- Adoption and growth influencers
- Competitive landscape
- Key global trends
- Drivers and restraints
- Growth opportunities and technology roadmap
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Digital Transformation, Automation, and Smart Infrastructure
- Growth Opportunity 2: Environmental, Societal, and Governance (ESG) Goals
- Growth Opportunity 3: Cybersecurity Concerns
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- Factors Creating Pressure on Growth
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Digital Technologies in the Manufacturing Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Research Methodology
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Technology Attractiveness Dashboard
Digital Technologies in the Manufacturing Industry
- Current Scenario and the Significance of Digitization
- Core Technologies in Digital Manufacturing Solutions and their Impact
- Integrated Technology and Adoption Level Roadmap
- Manufacturing Execution Systems
- Agile Supply Chain
- Big Data and Predictive Analytics
- IIoT
- Digital Twins
- Generative AI
- AR/VR
- Key Companies Offering Digital Manufacturing Solutions
- Global Trends
Appendix
- Technology Readiness Levels (TRL): Explanation
Next Steps
- Your Next Steps
- Why Now?
