Global Digital Technologies in Manufacturing Industry Report 2023-2031: Lucrative Opportunities in Transformation, Automation, and Smart Infrastructure, ESG, and Cyversecurity

The study identifies the factors driving and restraining the use of digital technologies in manufacturing and highlights the growth opportunities emerging from these changes for stakeholders and market players to leverage. The base year is 2023, and the forecast period is from 2024 to 2031.

This study examines the dynamic shift in the global manufacturing industry towards digitalization. Visible particularly in sectors such as automotive, aerospace, and electronics, the shift is characterized by the increasing adoption of automation, artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and other such technologies.

Supply chain issues, labor costs, and increasingly urgent sustainability concerns are driving reliance on transformative technologies as customers grapple with shifting market demands and the need to maintain consistent quality. Advanced digital technology in manufacturing allows market players to streamline operations, manage resources efficiently, and swiftly adapt to changing trends and environmental considerations.

The industry is poised for considerable growth, propelled by ongoing innovation, Industry 4.0 principles, and expanding applications across diverse fields.

The following aspects of this shift to digitalization have been covered in this report:

Key digital manufacturing solutions

Core technologies and the industry impact of digital manufacturing

Technology attractiveness

Adoption and growth influencers

Competitive landscape

Key global trends

Drivers and restraints

Growth opportunities and technology roadmap

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Digital Transformation, Automation, and Smart Infrastructure

Growth Opportunity 2: Environmental, Societal, and Governance (ESG) Goals

Growth Opportunity 3: Cybersecurity Concerns

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Digital Technologies in the Manufacturing Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Methodology

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Technology Attractiveness Dashboard

Digital Technologies in the Manufacturing Industry

Current Scenario and the Significance of Digitization

Core Technologies in Digital Manufacturing Solutions and their Impact

Integrated Technology and Adoption Level Roadmap

Manufacturing Execution Systems

Agile Supply Chain

Big Data and Predictive Analytics

IIoT

Digital Twins

Generative AI

AR/VR

Key Companies Offering Digital Manufacturing Solutions

Global Trends

Appendix

Technology Readiness Levels (TRL): Explanation

Next Steps

Your Next Steps

Why Now?

