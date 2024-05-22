Dioctyl Terephthalate Market Report 2024: Trends, Competitive Insights, and Growth Analysis (2018-2030) by Product Type, Application, and Region

Dublin, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dioctyl Terephthalate Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dioctyl terephthalate market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.4% from 2024 to 2030.



The major drivers for this market are growing need for PVC-based materials in automotive and construction applications, move toward more ecologically friendly and sustainable solutions, as well as, high performance characteristics of the chemical, including its low toxicity and good electrical insulating qualities.

The future of the global dioctyl terephthalate market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer good, wire & cable, film & sheet, coated fabric, medical device, automotive part, flooring, and gasket markets.



The study includes a forecast for the global dioctyl terephthalate by product type, application, and region.



Dioctyl Terephthalate Market by Product Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Content 99.5%

Content 99%

Content 98%

Content 96%

Dioctyl Terephthalate Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Consumer Good

Wire & Cable

Film & Sheet

Coated Fabric

Medical Device

Automotive Part

Flooring

Gasket

Others

Dioctyl Terephthalate Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Dioctyl Terephthalate Market Insights

Content 99% is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to superior performance and wide range of applications.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rapid rise in industrialization, as well as, growing demand for consumer products in China, India, and Japan.

List of Dioctyl Terephthalate Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies dioctyl terephthalate companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the dioctyl terephthalate companies profiled in this report include:

Penta Manufacturing

OXEA

Nan Ya Plastics

BASF

Hanwha Chemical

Grupa Azoty

Merck

Features of the Global Dioctyl Terephthalate Market

Market Size Estimates: Dioctyl terephthalate market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Dioctyl terephthalate market size by product type, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Dioctyl terephthalate market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different product type, application, and regions for the dioctyl terephthalate market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the dioctyl terephthalate market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

