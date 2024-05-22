The World Market for Traffic Safety Equipment 2018-2030: Asia-Pacific to See Highest Growth Amid Rising Traffic Fatalities, Manufacturing Expansion, and Increased FDI

Dublin, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Traffic Safety Equipment Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global traffic safety equipment market is expected to reach an estimated $803.1 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.4% from 2024 to 2030.



The major drivers for this market are rising number of road accidents, growing focus towards protecting vulnerable road users, and surging investments in infrastructure across the globe. The future of the market looks promising with opportunities in the municipal, industrial, and commercial markets.



The study includes a forecast for the global traffic safety equipment by product, end use, and region.



Traffic Safety Equipment Market by Product [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Traffic Vests & Rainwear

Tube Delineators

Traffic Cones

Traffic Barricades

Others

Traffic Safety Equipment Market by End Use [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Municipal

Industrial and Commercial

Others

Traffic Safety Equipment Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Traffic Safety Equipment Market Insights

Traffic vest & rainwear is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its increasing adoption by law enforcement, construction workers, crossing guards, flaggers, and emergency responders.

Within this market, municipal is expected to witness the highest growth due to growing investments in municipal traffic safety equipment.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growing number of traffic-related fatalities, expansion of various manufacturing industries, and rising foreign direct investment throughout the region.

List of Traffic Safety Equipment Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies traffic safety equipment companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the traffic safety equipment companies profiled in this report include:

3M

Avery Dennison

Brady

RoadSafe Traffic Systems

Swarco

Honeywell

Traffic Technologies

Lindsay

Valmont Industries

Features of the Global Traffic Safety Equipment Market

Market Size Estimates: Traffic safety equipment market size estimation in terms of value ($M).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Traffic safety equipment market size by product, end use, and region in terms of value ($M).

Regional Analysis: Traffic safety equipment market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different products, end uses, and regions for the traffic safety equipment market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the traffic safety equipment market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

