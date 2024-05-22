Europe Camping Tents Insights Report 2024-2029: A $1.5 Billion Market with AMG Group, Johnson Outdoors, Coleman, OASE Outdoors, and The North Face Dominating

Dublin, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Camping Tents Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe camping tent market is expected to reach a value of $1.508 billion by 2029 from $935.61 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.29%

The Europe camping tent market report contains exclusive data on 34 vendors. The European camping tent market's competitive scenario is intensifying, with global and domestic players offering diverse products. Regarding market share, a few major players are currently dominating the market. AMG Group, Johnson Outdoors, The Coleman Company, OASE Outdoors, and The North Face dominate the market.

Germany dominates the Europe camping tent market, with the largest share of over 26% in 2023. Germany's market caters to a diverse range of outdoor activities, and the popularity of RV camping impacts the camping tents market, with consumers seeking tents that complement their RV experience. This has led to the development of tent designs that integrate seamlessly with recreational vehicles, providing an additional dimension to the market's product offerings.



Norway is showcasing significant growth, with the highest-growing CAGR in the European camping tents market. Norway's popularity as an outdoor adventure destination influences the market growth, with consumers seeking durable and versatile tents for activities like hiking, fishing, and exploring fjords. Norway's strong commitment to environmental conservation also influences the camping tents market. Consumers prefer tents with sustainable features, such as recyclable materials and eco-friendly manufacturing, aligning with the country's ethos of responsible outdoor exploration.

Increasing Participation in Outdoor Recreational Activities: This driver refers to the rising trend of people engaging in various outdoor activities, such as hiking, biking, fishing, kayaking, and camping, for leisure, fitness, and adventure. These activities increase the demand for camping tents, as they provide shelter, comfort, and convenience for outdoor enthusiasts. This driver also influences the preference for versatile and durable camping tents that withstand different weather conditions and terrains.



Growth In Tourism and Wellness Tourism: This driver refers to the expansion and diversification of the tourism industry, especially the wellness tourism segment, which focuses on health, well-being, and relaxation. Tourism and wellness tourism increase the demand for camping tents, as they offer an alternative and affordable accommodation option for travelers and a way to connect with nature and experience different cultures. This driver also influences the preference for quality and comfortable camping tents, which can enhance the travel experience and satisfaction.

The geodesic product segment is growing prominently, with the fastest-growing CAGR of 9.20% in the European camping tent market. Geodesic tents cater to a niche market of adventure enthusiasts and mountaineers. These tents are often used by explorers, researchers, and adventurers undertaking challenging expeditions and missions in remote and harsh environments. Market conditions show steady growth in this segment, driven by an expanding community of outdoor enthusiasts seeking specialized, high-performance tents.

The polyester material segment holds the largest share, with over 40% of the European camping tent market in 2023. The polyester segment gains prominence and sees steady growth as it strikes a balance between affordability and quality, making it an attractive choice for campers seeking durable tents without the higher price tag associated with certain premium materials.

Based on capacity, the above 12-person segment showcases significant growth, with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Tents in this category often come equipped with advanced features, including climate control, modular configurations, and reinforced structures to meet the stringent requirements of institutional and large-scale applications that drive segment growth.

The individual end-user segment dominates the market, with the largest share of over 49% in the Europe camping tent market. The segment's growth is driven by the number of individual travelers who like camping, hiking, and trekking. Individual campers prioritize compact and lightweight designs, emphasizing portability for solo adventures. Manufacturers respond by developing tents that balance durability and ease of transportation.

Consumers across Europe are progressively gravitating towards camping tent designs, prioritizing lightweight and portability. This inclination underscores a desire for seamless outdoor experiences, where the ease of transportation becomes a paramount consideration. The market responds by offering innovative designs that provide shelter and align with the contemporary demand for hassle-free and convenient camping solutions.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 126 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $935.61 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1508.43 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Europe

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

By Product

Dome

Tunnel

Geodesic

Others

By Material

Nylon

Polyester

Cotton

Others

By Capacity

1-4 person

5-8 person

9-12 person

Above 12 persons

By End-users

Individual

Government & Defences

Event Organizers

By Region

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Austria

Norway

Sweden

Netherlands

Switzerland

Belgium

Rest of Europe

