The World Market for Offshore Mooring Systems 2024: Analysis and Forecast Through 2018-2030 with Offspring, Blue Water Energy, and Mampaey Offshore Industries Dominating

The global offshore mooring system market is expected to reach an estimated $2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2030.



The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for energy across the globe, growing offshore wind energy sector, and rising exploration and production activities in deep-water and ultra-deep-water areas.

The future of the market looks promising with opportunities in the tension leg platform, semi-submersible platform, single point anchor reservoir platform, floating drilling, production, storage & offloading, & drill ship markets.



The study includes a forecast for the global offshore mooring system by type, anchorage, application, and region.



Offshore Mooring System Market by Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Spread Mooring

Single Point Mooring

Dynamic Positioning

Tendons & Tension Mooring

Others

Offshore Mooring System Market by Anchorage [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Drag Embedment Anchors

Suction Anchors

Vertical Load Anchors

Driven Pile

Others

Offshore Mooring System Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Tension Leg Platforms

Semi-Submersible Platforms

Single Point Anchor Reservoir Platforms

Floating Drilling, Production, Storage & Offloading

Drill Ships

Others

Offshore Mooring System Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Offshore Mooring System Market Insights

Single point mooring is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period as it offers quick and easy connection/disconnection of vessels, minimizing downtime.

Within this market, floating drilling, production, storage & offloading is expected to witness the highest growth due to rising demand for global energy and increasing investments from operators for deep-water drilling activities.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growing offshore oil and gas production in the region.

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies offshore mooring system companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the offshore mooring system companies profiled in this report include:

Offspring

Blue Water Energy

Mampaey Offshore Industries

Rigzone Mooring Systems

Delmar Systems

Moorsure Mooring Systems Solutions

Balltec

SOFEC

SBM Offshore

Features of the Global Offshore Mooring System Market

Market Size Estimates: Offshore mooring system market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Offshore mooring system market size by type, anchorage, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Offshore mooring system market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different types, anchorage, applications, and regions for the offshore mooring system market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the offshore mooring system market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

