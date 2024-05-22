Mixed Reality Market to Reach $456.8 billion, Globally, by 2032 at 67.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Mixed Reality Market By Component (Software, Hardware), By Device Type (Wired Devices, Wireless Devices), and Application (Industrial, Aerospace and Defense, Medical, Architecture, Consumer Electronics, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the "mixed reality market" was valued at $4.6 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $456.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 67.0% from 2024 to 2032.



Prime determinants of growth

The mixed reality market is experiencing rapid growth driven by the convergence of virtual and augmented reality technologies, offering immersive experiences across various industries. With the rising demand for innovative solutions in gaming, entertainment, education, and enterprise sectors, mixed reality presents significant opportunities for enhanced user engagement and productivity. However, challenges such as hardware limitations and content development complexity may hinder market expansion despite its promising potential.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $4.6 billion Market Size in 2032 $456.8 billion CAGR 67.4% No. of Pages in Report 310 Segments Covered Component, Device Type, Application, and Region Drivers Advancements in Technology Growth in Demand Across Industries:

Rise in Investments and Funding Opportunities Expansion in Enterprise Adoption

Emerging Applications in Healthcare Restraint Supply Chain Disruptions

The hardware segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period



By component, the hardware segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global mixed reality market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for immersive experiences facilitated by devices such as head-mounted displays and motion tracking sensors. These components cater to various sectors such as gaming, healthcare, and manufacturing, with ongoing technological advancements and partnerships fostering further growth and innovation. Further, the software segment is projected to grow at a high CAGR of 65.8% from 2024 to 2032.



The wireless devices segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period.

On the basis of device type, the wireless devices segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global mixed reality market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. In addition, the wired devices segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 65.0 % from 2024 to 2032, owing to the growing demand for high-speed and reliable connectivity, particularly in enterprise applications where wired connections offer enhanced stability and security. Additionally, advancements in wired device technologies, such as tethered headsets with improved display resolutions and reduced latency, are expected to drive adoption among professional users seeking enhanced performance for tasks such as design visualization and remote collaboration.

Leading Market Players: -

Google, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Eon Reality, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Meta Company

Magic Leap, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Seiko Epson Corporation

HTC Corporation

Cannon Inc.

The aerospace and defense segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the aerospace and defense segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for less than one-third of the global mixed reality market and is expected to remain a leading segment in this market during the forecast period of 2024-2032. However, the medical segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 69.8% during the forecast period, driven by the increase in adoption of mixed reality technology across diverse industries such as healthcare, education, retail, and entertainment.



North America to maintain its dominance by 2032.



On the basis of region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for more than one-third of the mixed reality market revenue. This dominance can be attributed to the presence of major technology companies, strong investment in research and development, and high adoption rates of advanced technologies across various industries in the region. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the leading position during the forecast period of 2024-2032 with a CAGR of 69.2%.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global mixed reality market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product launch, product development, partnership, investment, acquisition, and others, to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the mixed reality market analysis from 2023 to 2032 to identify the prevailing mixed reality market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the mixed reality market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global mixed reality market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Mixed Reality Market Key Segments:

By Type

Wired Devices

Wireless Devices

By Application

Industrial

Aerospace and Defense

Medical

Architecture

Consumer Electronics

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, Italy, Rest of Europe) Asia- Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East And Africa)

