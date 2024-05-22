InsureMyTrip Explains Travel Insurance for Canadian Campers

TORONTO, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canada's camping season commences, enthusiasts are set to enjoy some of the world's most breathtaking natural reserves and vast wilderness areas. With the camping industry projected to generate $331 million this year, InsureMyTrip.ca shares vital tips for a secure and enjoyable experience.

Key Safety Recommendation for Campers:

Food Safety - Campers are advised to store food securely away from tents and elevated off the ground to prevent wildlife encounters.

Fire Compliance - During dry conditions, be vigilant of fire bans and maintain clean surroundings to prevent wildfires.

Protection Against Poisonous Plants - Wear protective clothing and carry remedies like calamine lotion when hiking through areas with potential plant hazards.

High Altitude Health Precautions - Stay hydrated and be aware of altitude sickness symptoms such as headaches and nausea.

Emergency Medical Travel Insurance - If you are travelling to another province, territory, or country to camp, your Canadian Government Health Insurance Plan may only partially protect you. An All-Inclusive policy is a good way to protect you from costly medical emergencies and other unexpected travel-related issues like trip cancellation/interruption and baggage loss/delay.

Understanding Travel Insurance for Campers:

Travel insurance can help cover various unexpected issues that can occur while camping.

Campsite Reservation Costs - Prepaid, non-refundable campsite reservations can be insured.

Camper/RV Rental Fees - Similar coverage applies for pre-booked, non-refundable RV rental fees.

Travel Complication - Coverage may include trip cancellations or interruptions due to accidents, breakdowns, or road closures.

Natural Disasters - Depending on the policy, coverage might extend to situations where a campsite becomes uninhabitable due to natural events, contingent on travel advisories.

It’s extremely important to read through and understand what a policy does and does not cover. If you have any questions, InsureMyTrip’s licensed Customer Care representatives can walk you through a plan, so you better understand what you’re buying.

Our travel insurance expert is available for interview on how a policy can protect you from the unexpected while camping.

Media Contact:

Meghan Kayata

Press@insuremytrip.ca

About InsureMyTrip

You like options. We do too. InsureMyTrip finds you the right travel insurance plan, every time. We are committed to empowering travellers to make the best possible insurance decisions by leveraging our technology, data intelligence, and expertise. InsureMyTrip is based in the U.S. with an office in Toronto.

Not available to Quebec residents.