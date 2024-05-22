Specialty Print Communications to Receive First U.S. Installation of Canon ProStream 3160

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialty Print Communications (SPC), a direct marketer offering a full spectrum of solutions for national brands, will become the first company to have the Canon ProStream 3160 installed in the United States. This milestone was announced today by Canon Solutions America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc.

The ProStream 3160, the new flagship model of the ProStream 3000 series, can help bring quality and productivity to inkjet printing for commercial markets, direct mail, and publishing, among others. The ProStream 3160 is designed for ultra-fast production, to allow print businesses to move high volumes of work from offset and legacy technologies. This roll-fed 4/4 inkjet press can print up to 525 feet per minute (160 meters per minute). Its new polymer pigment ink set helps ensure consistent offset print quality at rated speed while extending the media grammage/speed range. With the new ink set, the ProStream 3160 can increase productivity up to 100% when printing on 12 pt media and up to a 66% productivity on 9 pt media compared to previous ProStream models.1 This press shows Canon’s commitment to the evolution of the ProStream 3000 platform.

SPC will be the first to benefit from the ProStream 3160’s advanced capabilities, as the Chicago area-based company will bolster its fleet with the press being added to its ProStream 1800, varioPRINT i300, and ColorStream 3900 already in use. No stranger to being an early adopter for new Canon offerings, SPC had previously been one of the recipients of the early installations for the ProStream 1000 series.

The independently owned SPC offers comprehensive direct marketing services and expertise in direct mail, kitting and fulfillment, card issuance, hybrid print production, in-line printing, digital imaging, lettershop, postal logistics and integrated-channel execution. The installation of the ProStream 3160 is scheduled for the third quarter of 2024.

“SPC is proud to announce we will be the first print service provider in the U.S. to install the Canon ProStream 3160,” said Adam LeFebvre, President, Specialty Print Communications. “As [one of] the first users of the ProStream 1000 series years ago, we have experienced firsthand how the image quality and production capacity of the ProStream helps us meet our clients’ direct mail demands. This upgrade will provide an impressive increase in efficiency and speed, even on high-coverage, cover-weight stocks, without sacrificing overall print quality. It gives SPC a clear strategic edge in production efficiency and we can’t wait to get the new press installed and running.”

“We are excited that Specialty Print Communications will become the first installation in the United States for the ProStream 3160,” said Francis McMahon, executive vice president, Production Print Solutions, Canon Solutions America, Inc. “SPC has been instrumental in providing valuable feedback used to further develop the ProStream series, and we are eager to see how the increased capabilities for performance and speed with the ProStream 3160 will help SPC deliver printed products to meet the ever-changing needs of their customers.”



To find out more about the Canon ProStream 3000 series, visit here. Attendees at thINK Ahead 2024, a landmark event celebrating its 10th anniversary from July 15-17 at The Boca Raton in Florida, will have the chance to see the ProStream 3160 in person.

