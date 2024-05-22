Global Blended Fiber Markets, 2024-2030: Revenue Projections and Market Size by Source, Product, Application and Region

Dublin, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blended Fiber Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global blended fiber market is expected to reach an estimated $47.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2030.



The major drivers for this market are growing consumer demand for eco-friendly and sustainable textiles, increasing acceptance of performance and functional textiles across a range of industries, as well as, rising global population and rising disposable incomes. The future of the global blended fiber market looks promising with opportunities in the apparel, home furnishing, and technical markets.



The study includes a forecast for the global blended fiber by source, product, application, and region.



Blended Fiber Market by Source [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Natural

Synthetic

Blended Fiber Market by Product [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Cotton/Polyester

Cotton/Polyester/Cellulose

Nylon/Wool

Elastane/Nylon/Cotton

Cotton/polyester/cellulose expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because the multiple benefits of these fibers, including their softness, breathability, and moisture-wicking properties.

Blended Fiber Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Apparel

Home Furnishing

Technical

Others

Blended Fiber Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to the increase of industrial capacity in India and China, as well as the availability of cheap labor.

List of Blended Fiber Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies blended fiber companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the blended fiber companies profiled in this report include:

Reliance

Welspun India

Sutlej Textiles

Hebei Diamond Cashmere Products

Pennine Textile and Recycling

James Robinson fibers

National Spinning

Natural Fiber

KantiFashion

Textile School

Features of the Global Blended Fiber Market

Market Size Estimates: Blended fiber market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Blended fiber market size by source, product, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Blended fiber market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different source, product, application, and regions for the blended fiber market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the blended fiber market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

