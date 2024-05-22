Cancer Cachexia Pipeline Insights Report, 2024 Featuring Emerging Drugs Macimorelin (AEterna Zentaris) and PF-06946860 (Pfizer)

Dublin, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cancer Cachexia - Pipeline Insight, 2024" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about 15+ companies and 15+ pipeline drugs in Cancer Cachexia pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



Cancer Cachexia Emerging Drugs



Macimorelin: AEterna Zentaris

Macimorelin (AEZS 130) is an orally active, small-molecule, being developed by AEterna Zentaris for the diagnosis of adult and pediatric growth hormone deficiency (AGHD; PGHD) and for the treatment of cachexia associated with chronic diseases, such as AIDS and cancer. Macimorelin was approved by the FDA in December 2017 under the market name Macrilen for oral solution. Macimorelin stimulates GH release by activating growth hormone secretagogue receptors present in the pituitary and hypothalamus. The drug is currently being investigated in Phase II clinical to treat patients with Cancer Cachexia.



PF-06946860: Pfizer

PF-06946860 is a Growth Factor Blocker being investigated in Phase I stage of development. A 6 week double blind study to compare the effects of the investigational new drug (PF-06946860) and a placebo on appetite has been initiated to find out how participants with advanced cancer and anorexia feel after receiving repeated doses injected under the skin.



Cancer Cachexia: Therapeutic Assessment



This segment of the report provides insights about the different Cancer Cachexia drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



Major Players in Cancer Cachexia



There are approx. 15+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Cancer Cachexia. The companies which have their Cancer Cachexia drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase II include, AEterna Zentaris.



Phases



This report covers around 15+ products under different phases of clinical development like:

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of: Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates



Route of Administration



Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as:

Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Topical

Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as:

Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule

Gene therapy

Product Type



Drugs have been categorized under various product types like:

Mono

Combination

Mono/Combination

Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Cancer Cachexia therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Cancer Cachexia drugs.

Key Questions Answered

How many companies are developing Cancer Cachexia drugs?

How many Cancer Cachexia drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Cancer Cachexia?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Cancer Cachexia therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Cancer Cachexia and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

AEterna Zentaris

Pfizer

Incyte Corporation

Smartfish AS

NGM Biopharmaceuticals

Caelus Health

Helsinn Therapeutics/Ono Pharmaceutical

Aphios Corporation

Actimed Therapeutics

Ildong Pharmaceutical

Tetra Biopharma

Aveo Oncology

