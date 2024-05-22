Power Engineering Corporation (PEC), a subsidiary of JP 3E Holdings, Inc. (OTC: SPZI), Announces Joint Venture with Bloxcross

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Engineering Corporation ( PEC ), a subsidiary of JP 3E Holdings, Inc., formerly Spooz, Inc. (OTC: SPZI) announces a joint venture with Bloxcross ( BLOX ) to expand business operations in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. This venture will focus on the Oil and Gas, Healthcare, Construction, and Commodities sectors.

The initial transaction will begin with PEC’s dedicated Oil and Gas vertical. Blox will finance its current trading activities. This Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) outlines the steps to implement the Trade Financing Platform for PEC’s global trade deals. PEC will direct trade transactions through its subsidiaries and partners to Blox for funding and payment processing. In return, Blox will provide substantial financing and funding partners to support the deals, along with the global digital infrastructure necessary for secure and efficient transactions.

Blox delivers a customized, comprehensive solution for PEC Holdings, Inc. This solution will enable PEC to create vendor accounts, fund them, send payments on behalf of their customers anywhere in the world, and produce proof of delivery, activity reports, and profit and loss statements.

"By combining PEC’s expertise in the Oil and Gas, Healthcare, Construction, and Commodities sectors with Bloxcross's innovative AI-powered trade financing solutions, we are poised to unlock tremendous opportunities and drive substantial growth. This partnership will enhance our operations and deliver exceptional value to our partners and customers." states John Park, Chairman, and CEO of JP 3E Holdings.

Diego Baez, CEO of Bloxcross, Inc., confirms: "This joint venture between Bloxcross and PEC in Qatar will drive growth with expansion in the MENA region. Our goal is to continue expanding our global footprint and provide a comprehensive worldwide Trade and finance solution for our clients."

Dr. Ali Rana Sajad, CEO of PEC Holdings, Inc., shared his excitement, by saying: "This partnership promises mutual growth and prosperity. I look forward to discussing this opportunity further."

About Spooz, Inc. (SPZI) now JP 3E Holdings, Inc.

Operating companies to supply the world with the vital needs of Eating, Energy, and Education (3E) which are essential needs for our everyday living and quality of life.

