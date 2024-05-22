Inaugural Bilingual Reading Tournament Inspires More Than 5,000 Readers Across Mexico and the U.S. to Log 700,000 Reading Minutes

MEXICO CITY and PHILADELPHIA, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organizers 311Literacy and Little Bookmates are thrilled to announce the successful conclusion of their first International Bilingual Reading Tournament of 2024, a remarkable event that provided books in English and Spanish to inspire the joy of reading in thousands of children across Mexico and the United States. Throughout the three weeks of this inaugural contest, more than 5,000 children read nearly 700,000 minutes and an impressive 20,000 books.

Logging more reading minutes than any of their competitors, organizers are excited to recognize Pope John XXIII School in Evanston, IL USA and Instituto Thomas Jefferson Palomar, Guadalajara, Jalisco Mexico as the Tournament’s winners. Tournament sponsor, The Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, the Mexican Stock Exchange, will host a celebration event in Mexico City on May 27 to celebrate these readers.

Debra Revolorio, Director of Curriculum for the Thomas Jefferson schools said, “Incredible victory for the Thomas Jefferson Institute Campus Palomar! Our students were crowned international champions in the Reading Tournament. In total, as a school, they devoured 149,903 minutes of reading and enjoyed 5,790 books in English and Spanish. A special round of applause to Professor Miguel Casillas' Group 3C, who added 17,409 minutes. Congratulations on your dedication and passion for books!”

Dr. Mary Maloney, Principal of the Pope John Paul XXIII school remarked, “We are immensely proud of our students’ exceptional performance in the Reading Tournament. Their dedication to literacy underscores our school’s commitment to fostering a lifelong love for reading and learning. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the organizers of the tournament for providing this platform for students to showcase their talents and passion for literature.”

Perhaps most notably, since the official close of the Tournament in late March, more than 15% of participants have continued to engage with the reading platform, using their free subscription with the LightSail Literacy Solution to log an additional 10,000 reading minutes.

“We couldn’t be more proud of the extraordinary impacts our first contest has had on students across Mexico and the U.S. The fact that participants are still reading after the end of the Tournament illustrates our ability to ignite a love of reading and inspire a lifelong habit,” said Ariadna Trapote, founder of 311Literacy and Little Bookmates. “The success of the tournament is a testament to the dedication and passion of the young readers, as well as the unwavering support of our generous sponsors.”

On behalf of thousands of readers and educators across Mexico and the U.S. 311Literacy and Little Bookmates extend their heartfelt gratitude to Tournament sponsors for their invaluable contributions, including:

The Bolsa Mexicana de Valores

The Biblioteca Publica

The Denver Broncos

Fundacion Idea Central

The generous support of these corporate sponsors has been instrumental in making this event a truly remarkable success. 311Literacy is honored to have them as partners in executing against the mission to instill a lifelong love of reading as a way to equip children and teens with the tools needed to become critical thinkers and compassionate global citizens.

“The Denver Broncos are happy to support initiatives that promote education and literacy in both Mexico and the U.S.,” Marisol Villagómez, Director of Multicultural Marketing at The Denver Broncos Football Club.

“We are thrilled to be able to support this international Tournament and completely aligned with 311Literacy’s belief that literacy is not just a skill, but a fundamental aspect of human development,” said Gerardo Aparicio Yacotú, Director de Cultura Financiera at the Bolsa Mexicana. “This event is a testament to the transformative power of literacy and the boundless potential of our youth, and we look forward to continuing to support this organization’s efforts to empower people and improve lives.”

The 2024 Bilingual Reading Tournament has been a transformative experience for participants, and organizers are thrilled to celebrate the remarkable achievements of these young readers. Their dedication, hard work, and enthusiasm have been truly inspiring, and 311Literacy is proud to recognize their accomplishments. The success and impact of this contest has led to the announcement of the next Bilingual Reading Tournament this fall. Registration is now open at http://311literacy.com/ .

About 311Literacy:

311Literacy is dedicated to promoting literacy and fostering a life long love of reading among children. Our goal is to engage children in our program, empowering them to embrace the principles of integrity, empathy, and civic engagement. Through their collective journey, we aspire to foster a generation of young leaders who are academically proficient, compassionate, responsible, and equipped to shape a brighter future for themselves and their communities.

Designed as a bilingual program, 311Literacy caters to both Spanish and English learners, offering a comprehensive approach to literacy development. The program stands on three pillars:



➢ Home Book Delivery: 311Literacy delivers physical books in both Spanish and English directly to children's homes, ensuring access to quality reading materials. Books are rotated every two weeks to keep the reading experience fresh and engaging. ➢ Afternoon Book Clubs: Engaging bilingual reading coaches lead afternoon book clubs, providing children with interactive reading sessions that enhance comprehension and language skills. ➢ Digital Library: With access to over 4000 books, 311Literacy's digital library enriches children's reading experiences, offering a diverse range of titles to explore.

About Little Bookmates



Since 2017 Little Bookmates has been helping families to create long-lasting memories by providing printed books to read with their children in Mexico and Colombia. More than 160,000 books have been delivered to thousands of children.

It works as a subscription model through a digital platform and App, where each month their algorithm picks 8 books according to the family’s preferences. The books are delivered to houses, and then rotated for new ones over the next month.

The company is part of 500 Startups Latam portfolio and has received many awards as an Innovative Social company. For more, visit LittleBookmates.com .