Freeze-Dried Food Market to Surpass USD 178.3 Billion by 2032 | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global freeze-dried food market is poised for robust growth, with projections indicating a surge to over US$ 178.3 billion by 2032 from US$ 85.6 billion in 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2024 to 2032. This upward trend is propelled by consumers' increasing preference for convenience, a growing focus on health and wellness, and the diversification of freeze-dried products into new markets. Despite this, the sector faces hurdles in altering consumer perceptions and ensuring a resilient supply chain.

Technological innovation is at the forefront of improving the quality and variety of freeze-dried food products. As global awareness and acceptance of freeze-dried foods rise, the market is expected to broaden, encompassing new regions and consumer demographics. Strategic collaborations are becoming increasingly crucial for tapping into this potential. The demand for freeze-dried food market is climbing, especially among those with busy lifestyles and outdoor enthusiasts, thanks to the long shelf life and simple preparation methods. The sector is also benefiting from the growing popularity of adventure sports, which has escalated the need for compact and lightweight food solutions. Freeze-drying is recognized for preserving the original attributes of food, including taste, texture, color, and nutritional value.

Online retail growth is significantly influencing the expansion of the freeze-dried food market. North America and Europe are the current market leaders, with Europe alone generating revenues of $26,954 million in 2023. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience notable growth, spurred by urbanization and evolving food preferences. However, supermarkets and hypermarkets remain the primary distribution channels, contributing $42,055 million in revenue in 2023.

As per Astute Analytica’s recent published report, the market's primary segments include freeze-dried fruits, vegetables, poultry, meat, seafood, and other food categories. Western Europe's key players are the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain, with Poland and Russia leading in Eastern Europe. The Asia Pacific's significant markets are China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia & New Zealand. The Middle East & Africa and South America are also emerging, with the UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Argentina, Brazil, and Bolivia making notable contributions.

Key Findings in Global Freeze-Dried Food Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 178.3 Billion CAGR 8.5% Largest Region (2023) Europe (31.9%) By Product Freeze Dried Vegetables (40.5%) By Distribution Channel Supermarkets and hypermarkets (49.1%) Top Trends Growing demand for convenience foods

Increasing popularity of outdoor activities and adventure sports

Rising consumer interest in health and wellness Top Drivers Longer shelf life and easy storage of freeze-dried products

Preservation of nutritional value and original taste

Expansion of e-commerce and online retail channels Top Challenges Consumer perception and education about freeze-dried foods

Ensuring a resilient and efficient supply chain

Freeze-Dried Foods: A Booming Market Driven by Consumer Demand

Freeze-dried food market is experiencing a surge in popularity, thanks to growing consumer interest in convenient, healthy, and shelf-stable food options. 70% of marketers are investing in content marketing to capitalize on these trends. The COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated demand, with 49% of consumers seeking out non-perishable foods like freeze-dried products, and 82% of marketers investing in content marketing due to the pandemic-driven shift in consumer behavior.

Freeze-dried foods are expanding into new product categories, with 60% of marketers creating daily content to keep up. Texture and sensory experience are key factors, with top-ranking product pages also ranking in the top 10 for nearly 1,000 related keywords. The Asia-Pacific region presents a significant growth opportunity, with 93% of internet users starting their sessions on search engines, and 76% of freeze dried food businesses having had their AI-generated content rank at least once. As the category expands, delivering on texture and sensory experience will be crucial, with the average #1 ranking page having a 27.6% click-through rate compared to 2.6% for the #10 page. Brands that cater to local tastes and preferences in emerging freeze-dried food market like Asia will be well-positioned for success, with users in these markets spending 8% more time on websites with high-ranking pages.

Freeze Dried Pet Foods are Making Noise in the Global Market

Dehydrated & freeze-dried pet food market is projected to reach $17.15 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period of 2024-2032. This growth is driven by the increasing focus on ingredient quality and the humanization of pets, with companies shifting towards high-standard, human-grade ingredients to meet pet owners' demands for better-quality, ready-meal options.

North America freeze-dried food market witnessed the highest sale of pet freeze dried food products in 2023, mainly attributed to high pet adoption rates. In the United States, approximately 70% of households, or about 90.5 million families, own at least one pet, with dogs being the most common (70 million households) followed by cats (42.7 million households). The average pet owner has about 2.6 furry friends in their home, and Millennials represent the largest demographic of pet owners at 32%. Pet owners in the US spend approximately $42 billion on pet food annually, with dog owners spending an average of $300-$500 per year on dog food, depending on the size and dietary requirements of the dog, as premium and specialized diets gain popularity.

On the other hand, Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness lucrative growth opportunities due to increasing pet adoption and rising disposable incomes. Dogs held the largest market share, reflecting their high adoption rates and the trend of treating them as family members. Non-vegan options, including meats, dominated the market share, indicating a strong demand for animal-based protein sources.

Dehydrated pet foods offer nutritional benefits, being rich in enzymes, vitamins, and other essential nutrients, providing a balanced diet for pets and giving a boost to the regional freeze-dried food market. Key strategies in the industry include product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographical expansions, as companies seek to expand their presence and capture a larger market share. In line with this, several companies have made significant strides in the freeze-dried pet food market, such as The Honest Kitchen, Stella & Chewy's, Primal Pet Foods, Orijen, Freshpet, Petcurean, Merrick Backcountry, Champion Petfoods, Vital Essentials, Instinct Pet Food, and TruDog, offering products that emphasize whole-food ingredients, minimal processing, and convenience without compromising quality.

Freeze-Dried Vegetable Packed with Nutrient are in High Demand Emerged as the New Market Leaders: Contribute Over 40.5% Market Revenue

Freeze-dried vegetables are dominating the freeze-dried food market due to their numerous advantages over fresh produce. A staggering 73% of consumers are willing to pay more for foods that promote health benefits, and freeze-dried vegetables fit the bill perfectly. They retain about 97% of their nutritional value, making them a preferred choice for health-conscious consumers. Moreover, 65% of consumers prefer ready-to-eat meals over traditional cooking due to time constraints, and freeze-dried vegetables offer unparalleled convenience with a shelf life of up to 25 years without refrigeration, significantly reducing food waste.

Technological advancements have further bolstered the dominance of freeze-dried vegetables. Production efficiency has improved, with a 30% reduction in energy consumption over the past decade. Innovations in packaging have extended the shelf life of freeze-dried products by 40%, enhancing their appeal to consumers. These advancements have led to a 50% year-over-year increase in e-commerce sales of freeze-dried vegetables, as consumers embrace the convenience of online shopping.

The rise of veganism and vegetarianism, which has seen a 600% increase in the US since 2014, is also contributing to the demand for plant-based foods like freeze-dried vegetables. Consumers in the global freeze-dried food market are increasingly opting for healthy snacks, with 60% now choosing options like freeze-dried vegetables. The cost-effectiveness of bulk purchasing freeze-dried vegetables, with savings of up to 20% compared to fresh produce, further adds to their appeal. Additionally, freeze-dried vegetables offer greater supply chain resilience, a factor that 80% of food suppliers consider important.

Freeze-drying vegetables not only offers economic benefits but also has a positive environmental impact. The process uses less energy compared to canning, reducing carbon emissions by up to 40%. It also uses significantly less water than traditional farming, with a potential reduction of up to 90%. These environmental benefits align with consumers' growing eco-consciousness and contribute to the dominance of freeze-dried vegetables in the market.

Europe's Freeze-Dried Food Market Dominance: Uncovering the Remarkable Trends, Tastes, and Technologies Behind the Continent's Preserved Food Boom

Europe's position as a leading consumer of freeze-dried food items, including vegetables, fruits, meat, seafood, and pet food, is driven by a combination of factors. The global Freeze-Dried Food Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2024 to 2032, with Europe's demand influenced by the rise in demand for superior quality food items and awareness of hygienic factors. The expanding food & beverage market and the need for convenient, high-quality food items are key drivers in Europe, with freeze-dried food's excellent shelf-life of up to 20 years appealing to consumers. The ease of rehydrating freeze-dried food for travel and quick cooking is also attractive to Europeans.

The COVID-19 pandemic has boosted the growth of the food & beverage industry, leading to increased sales and demand for frozen fruits & vegetables. European Freeze Dry's expansion and investment in the UK and Denmark by over GBP 1.5 million reflect the region's growing market. The growing demand for ready-to-eat food preferences among European customers is due to lifestyle changes and urbanization, with the retention of nutritional benefits and ease of consumption promoting the development of the freeze-dried food market in Europe.

The European market is characterized by a strong presence of key players like European Freeze Dry, which recently expanded its vegan freeze-dried meal range. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are expected to dominate revenue generation in Europe, indicating widespread consumer access. In Germany, increased consumer spending on freeze-dried vegetables and adoption across various sectors are augmenting market growth, while the UK is experiencing a surge in freeze-dried vegetable production and consumption due to fresh vegetable shortages and government support.

Health and nutrition trends also play a significant role in Europe's consumption of freeze-dried food items. A minimum of 400 gm of fruit and vegetable intake is recommended daily, driving the demand for freeze-dried vegetables in Europe where fresh produce isn't always available. The freeze-drying method optimizes bio-compound and nutritional content, making these products popular among health-conscious consumers in Europe’s freeze-dried food market. There is a surging demand for organic freeze-dried vegetables in Europe due to rising consumer inclination towards organic food products, with corn expected to hold the largest share of the global freeze-dried vegetables market, reflecting its popularity in European households and the bakery industry. The organic segment is expected to remain the most lucrative in Europe, driven by consumer preference for organic products.

