Acclaimed Cardiology Expert Dr. Peter Libby To Keynote 19th Annual CMHC, Revolutionize Atherosclerosis Care

Boca Raton, FL, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cardiometabolic Health Congress (CMHC) is proud to announce that one of the foremost authorities in atherosclerosis, Peter Libby, MD, will deliver the keynote address at its upcoming 19th annual conference, DECODING THE CONSTELLATION of Cardiometabolic Health and Risk Factors Oct. 17-19, 2024, at The Boston Park Plaza, MA.

Dr. Peter Libby is a cardiovascular medicine specialist at Brigham and Women's Hospital (BWH) and the Mallinckrodt Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. A world-renowned author and lecturer on cardiovascular medicine and atherosclerosis, Dr. Libby has been published extensively in leading medical journals. He led the pivotal Canakinumab Anti-Inflammatory Thrombosis Outcomes Trial (CANTOS), which clinically validated the role of inflammation in atherosclerosis. Dr. Libby has been awarded the 2024 Valentin Fuster Award for Innovation in Science for his leadership and innovative work in this field.

Insights from a Leading Expert in Atherosclerosis

Dr. Peter Libby's keynote, "Prevention and Treatment of Atherosclerosis," at the 19th Annual CMHC conference will provide an update on his research on inflammation and atherosclerosis. He will also present practical approaches for targeting and treating inflammation in everyday clinical practice.

"It is gratifying to have the work we started on inflammation and immunity in atherosclerosis so many years ago being recognized and becoming actionable for our patients," says Dr. Libby.

Dr. Libby acknowledges significant strides in treating individual cardiometabolic conditions. However, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, kidney disease, and liver disease remain among the most pervasive chronic conditions in the US.

His keynote address will set the tone for the conference, where attendees will explore how diseases across the cardiometabolic spectrum share common roots and affect related organs, increasing overall systemic stress. It will specifically underscore that a single cardiometabolic condition raises the risk of others and the likelihood of poor health outcomes.

About the 19th Annual Cardiometabolic Health Congress (CMHC)

As The Cardiometabolic Event of the Year™, DECODING THE CONSTELLATION of Cardiometabolic Health and Risk Factors will focus on critical clinical considerations and trending topics in cardiorenal and cardiometabolic health. This year's conference will particularly address the overlapping, interconnected constellations of cardiometabolic conditions that challenge current care models.

The medical education conference will span three days and feature:

Didactic lectures Expert panel debates Real-patient case discussions Prize giveaways Professional development opportunities Industry access and networking

Join Dr. Peter Libby, many other celebrated faculty experts, and colleagues at the historic Boston Park Plaza from October 17-19, 2024. To register for the 19th Annual CMHC, click here or visit www.cardiometabolichealth.org/19th-annual-cmhc/.

#####

Cardiometabolic Health Congress (CMHC) is a single point of access for breakthrough research, comprehensive education, and practical clinical strategies surrounding cardiometabolic health. First launched in 2006, the Annual CMHC is now the largest U.S.-based, multidisciplinary conference addressing cardiometabolic disease prevention, management, and treatment. Since its inception, CMHC has expanded to deliver extensive online education, advanced masterclass workshops, and various cutting-edge resources. Developed and led by world-renowned experts in the field, CMHC serves to optimize patient care and population health outcomes by providing top-tier continuing medical education that targets the global epidemic of cardiometabolic disease.