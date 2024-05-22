Vishay Intertechnology AEC-Q102 Qualified IR Emitters Deliver 10 % Higher Radiant Intensity in 20 % Smaller Footprint

For Automotive Applications, 850 nm and 940 nm Devices Offer High Drive Currents to 1.5 A DC and 5 A Pulsed, Radiant Intensity to 6000 mW/sr in 3.4 mm by 3.4 mm SMD Packages

| Source: Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

MALVERN, Pa., May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today broadened its optoelectronics portfolio with the release of eight new AEC-Q102 qualified 850 nm and 940 nm high power infrared (IR) emitters that deliver best in class radiant intensity in 3.4 mm by 3.4 mm surface-mount packages. Built on Vishay’s Astral surface emitter chip technology, the Vishay Semiconductors devices are designed for high drive currents up to 1.5 A DC and 5 A pulsed in automotive applications.

Featuring a double-stack chip, the IR emitters released today provide high typical radiant intensity up to 6000 mW/sr at a 5 A pulse current and 2000 mW/sr at a 1.5 A DC current, which is 10 % higher than the closest competing device. These values increase illumination for better contrast while minimizing the number of components required — lowering costs and saving space. For further space savings, the emitters’ compact surface-mount packages with lenses occupy a 20 % smaller footprint than competing devices.

The IR emitters are ideal for ADAS, driver and cabin monitoring systems, and eye tracking, as well as CCTV. For these applications, the 940 nm devices are designed to suppress the red glow effect, while the 850 nm emitters provide a better match with cameras. To accommodate varying fields of view across different applications, the devices are available with four angles of half intensity: ± 28°, ± 40°, ± 60°, and ± 75°.

The emitters operate over a temperature range from -40 °C to +125 °C and offer low thermal resistance from 5 K/W to 9 K/W, which provides optimized thermal management and enables their high drive currents. RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green, the devices support lead (Pb)-free reflow soldering. The IR emitters offer high ESD immunity up to 5 kV in accordance with ANSI / ESDA / JEDEC® JS-001, a floor life of 168 hours, and a moisture sensitivity level of 3 in accordance with J-STD-020E.

Device Specification Table:

Part Number

Dimensions
(L x W x H) mm

Centroid wavelength (nm)

Typ. radiant intensity (mW/SR) atAngle of half intensity (±°)

Rise time (ns)

IF = 1.5 AIF = 5 A
VSMA1094750X023.4 x 3.4 x 1.594053516007510
VSMA1094600X023.4 x 3.4 x 1.894075023006010
VSMA1094400X023.4 x 3.4 x 2.45940152546204010
VSMA1094250X023.4 x 3.4 x 2.9940200060002810
VSMA1085750X023.4 x 3.4 x 1.585053516007513
VSMA1085600X023.4 x 3.4 x 1.885075023006013
VSMA1085400X023.4 x 3.4 x 2.45850152546204013
VSMA1085250X023.4 x 3.4 x 2.9850200060002813

Samples and production quantities of the new IR emitters are available now, with lead times of 8 to 12 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc..

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology
Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Links to product datasheets:
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?80365 (VSMA1094750X02)
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?80268 (VSMA1094600X02)
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?80227 (VSMA1094400X02)
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?80179 (VSMA1094250X02)
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?80374 (VSMA1085750X02)
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?80262 (VSMA1085600X02)
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?80245 (VSMA1085400X02)
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?80242 (VSMA1085250X02)

Link to product photo:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72177720317147579

For more information please contact:
Vishay Intertechnology
Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400
peter.henrici@vishay.com
or
Redpines
Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233
bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com


Tags

Vishay Intertechnology AEC-Q102 qualified Astral surface emitter chip Vishay Semiconductors High power IR emitters

Related Links