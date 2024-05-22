ElevateUAV Summit Returns to Miami for Three-Day Drone Conference

Fort Lauderdale, FL, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drone Nerds, one of North America’s largest retailers, distributor, and drone solutions provider, is bringing back the ElevateUAV Summit to Miami on October 8-10th, 2024. Last year, over 350 people participated in the conference, which featured workshops, keynote speakers, live flight demonstrations, as well as abundant networking opportunities.



Attendees included pilots, drone service providers, public safety agencies, and those who are interested in kickstarting a career or business in the drone industry. By bringing together some of the leading brands in the industry, Drone Nerds is providing incredible value and opportunities for attendees to gain insight into the latest technologies, regulation updates, and industry trends that are driving innovation throughout various industries through the implementation of UAVs. Among this year’s sponsors are DJI Agriculture, Pix4D, Inspired Flight, DroneDeploy, Anzu Robotics, Teledyne Flir, and more!



DJI Agriculture focuses on developing spraying and mapping drones for farming operations large and small. With their latest release, the DJI Agras T50 and T25, DJI Agriculture brings even more powerful solutions to everyday field operations. Pix4D is a photogrammetry software company that offers a wide suite of solutions for mapping needs, including public safety, construction, and even agriculture. Inspired Flight, an American-made drone manufacturing company, specializes in NDAA and Blue sUAS platforms, perfect for aerial surveying and infrastructure inspection. Anzu Robotics, the latest manufacturer on the market, brings the US state-of-the-art drone solutions that prioritize cybersecurity. DroneDeploy, a reality capture software, supports drone automation, asset management, as well as aerial surveying and inspections. Teledyne FLIR, a recognized manufacturer of thermal imaging cameras and sensors for drones, will also participate in the conference and provide several live demos of their platforms and solutions.



“Bringing the drone community together is what we do best— with all the new developments we’ve seen in the industry this year, it’s an incredible and exciting time to foster conversations about how drones are shaping our future. By connecting early adopters to industry veterans, we’re paving the way for greater understanding and impactful innovation,” states Jeremy Schneiderman, Drone Nerd’s CEO.





Drone Nerds is currently accepting exhibitor and speaker applications. To purchase attendee tickets or to submit interest to become an exhibitor and/or speaker, please visit https://elevateuavsummit.com .



###

About Drone Nerds: Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring that its customers have the right UAV solution for their unique operational needs. With its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds provides reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, energy, inspection, and more.



For more information, visit enterprise.dronenerds.com.





