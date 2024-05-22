Talos adds Uphold Institutional Platform to Increase Liquidity and Breadth of Assets





SAN FRANCISCO, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uphold , the global web3 financial platform, today announced the integration of Uphold’s Institutional OTC trading platform (Uphold Ascent™), with Talos, the premier provider of institutional digital assets trading technology.

The integration adds a deep source of liquidity to the Talos Provider Network and expands access to digital assets for institutions. Through this collaboration, institutions leveraging the Talos platform can gain access to Uphold Ascent's execution services, which supports more than 280 digital assets.

"We’re thrilled to work with Talos to further our goal of offering market-leading trading infrastructure for the dynamic digital asset space,” said Bob O'Brien, Head of Institutional at Uphold. “By integrating Uphold Ascent into the Talos network, we're helping institutions gain access to more digital assets through our extensive network of trading venues.”

Uphold Ascent intelligently routes orders to 30 trading venues, including centralized and decentralized exchanges, as well as L2 blockchains, accessing some of the deepest liquidity in the digital asset ecosystem.

"We’re thrilled to make Uphold Ascent’s deep liquidity available to Talos clients,” said Daniel Packham, VP and Head of EMEA Operations at Talos. “Uphold and Talos share a focus on the unique needs and high standards of institutions. This integration supports our efforts to connect with premier liquidity sources and to abstract away the complexity of trading digital assets."

The Talos trading platform connects large investors to key digital asset ecosystem providers, including exchanges, OTC desks, prime brokers, lenders, custodians and more through a single interface. The partnership between Talos and Uphold Institutional underscores their dedication to advancing the digital asset trading landscape for institutions.

"In a rapidly-evolving digital asset landscape, seamless access to liquidity is paramount for institutions seeking to navigate the market efficiently,” said Christopher Siedentopf, Global Head of Sales of Institutional at Uphold. “Uphold's integration with Talos represents a significant step towards enabling access to deep liquidity pools, empowering institutions to execute large orders efficiently and securely."

About Uphold

Uphold, named in 2024 as the Best Crypto Exchange in the UK by Forbes Advisor, is committed to making access to the broadest offerings of crypto tokens easy. As a web3 financial platform, Uphold serves more than 10 million customers in more than 140 countries. It provides businesses and consumers with easy access to digital assets and services. Uphold’s unique “Anything to Anything” interface gives customers seamless access to and between digital assets and national currencies and precious metals. Uniquely, Uphold smart routes orders across 30 trading venues delivering optimal execution and superior liquidity to customers. Uphold never loans out customer assets and is always 100% reserved. The company has pioneered radical transparency and uniquely publishes its assets and liabilities every 30 seconds on a public website (https://uphold.com/en-us/transparency).

Uphold is regulated in the U.S. by FinCen and State regulators; and is registered in the UK and Canada with the FCA and FINTRAC respectively and in Europe with the Financial Crime Investigation Service under the Ministry of the Interior of the Republic of Lithuania.

Uphold Institutional delivers execution services via its OTC platform, Uphold Ascent. Tailored for institutions, Uphold Ascent offers a seamless, secure, and efficient trading environment for large-scale transactions, supported by in-depth market research and insights. To learn more, visit uphold.com/institutional .

About Talos

Talos provides institutional-grade technology that supports the full digital asset trading lifecycle, including liquidity sourcing, price discovery, trading, settlement, lending, borrowing and portfolio management. Engineered by a team with unmatched experience building institutional trading systems, the Talos platform connects institutions to key participants in today’s digital asset ecosystem – exchanges, OTC desks, prime brokers, lenders, custodians and more – through a single point of entry. By streamlining the entire trading process, Talos helps clients mitigate intermediary risk and facilitate best execution. For additional information, visit www.talos.com.

Talos Disclaimer: Talos offers software-as-a-service products that provide connectivity tools for institutional clients. Talos does not provide clients with any pre-negotiated arrangements with liquidity providers or other parties. Clients are required to independently negotiate arrangements with liquidity providers and other parties bilaterally. Talos is not party to any of these arrangements. Services and venues may not be available in all jurisdictions.