Young People’s Theatre Announces Camilla Holland as Executive Director

TORONTO, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jenine Krause and Richard Boyce, Co-Chairs of the Young People’s Theatre (YPT) Board of Directors, announced today the appointment of Camilla Holland as the next Executive Director of YPT. An award-winning arts leader and advocate for the Canadian theatre industry, Ms. Holland comes to YPT after serving as Executive Director of the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre (RMTC) since 2011. She will officially begin her tenure at YPT in September 2024.



“Our search committee interviewed exceptional candidates across Canada for the position of Executive Director at Canada’s largest theatre for young people,” says David Scandiffio, Chair of the Search Committee and YPT Board Past Chair. “We are so thrilled to have Camilla Holland’s passion and expertise as she steps into this leadership role at YPT.”

Ms. Holland’s strong personal connection to YPT began in 1987, when she saw The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds. “I was fourteen years old, and the experience was electric,” says Ms. Holland. “I became a YPT superfan.”

Ms. Holland then became professionally involved with YPT — first as an usher in the late 1980s, followed by roles in YPT’s Drama School, education and fundraising departments. Her two children were introduced to theatre through YPT’s productions. Now, she has come full circle, as she steps into the role of Executive Director.

“I am thrilled to return to Young People’s Theatre as Executive Director, following Nancy Webster’s incredible and successful tenure,” says Ms. Holland. “YPT has a huge space in my heart as my introduction to theatre, and my early years in administration and the Drama School were critical to my career. I’m excited to work with Artistic Director Herbie Barnes, the staff and the Board of Directors to uplift YPT’s extraordinary work for young audiences.”

Similar to Ms. Holland, Herbie Barnes also had his passion for theatre ignited by YPT. “Camilla’s theatrical roots are firmly planted in our building, as she started her journey here at YPT,” says Barnes. “I’m happy to see her complete the circle and I look forward to beginning a partnership with such a talented leader.”

For three decades, Ms. Holland has built a career in theatre in various positions as general manager, producer, grants officer, fundraiser, community volunteer, board member, educator and advocate. Ms. Holland was the General Manager at Tarragon Theatre and has worked for a number of professional theatres, including Canadian Stage Company, Factory Theatre and Volcano Theatre. A Mallory Gilbert Leadership Award winner, Ms. Holland sits on the board of the Siminovitch Theatre Foundation. She recently served as a board member of the National Theatre School and was a member of the National Arts Centre’s Creation Fund Advisory Council.

Ms. Holland looks forward to bringing her expertise to the world of TYA once again. “I feel incredibly fortunate that I started my career in TYA, watching first-hand the impact of live theatre on our youngest audiences,” she says. “I am a huge believer in the transformative power of arts education, and the importance of ensuring access for all.”

The Search Committee included:

David Scandiffio, YPT Board Past Chair and Chair of the Committee

Herbie Barnes, YPT Artistic Director

Atulan Navaratnam, YPT Board Vice Chair

Carol Chiu, YPT Board Member

Craig Morash

Chris Pitts, Former YPT Board Member

Following 16 years at the helm of YPT, outgoing Executive Director Nancy Webster completes her tenure on May 28.

About Young People’s Theatre

Young People’s Theatre (YPT) is Canada’s largest and oldest professional theatre for young audiences. Now entering its 59th season, the company produces and presents a full season of theatre and arts education programming, serving approximately 150,000 patrons annually. With the purchase and renovation of YPT 161 Studios across the street from its historic theatre, YPT has expanded its footprint, increased its accessibility, refreshed its lobbies, and upgraded the theatrical equipment capabilities of its 433-seat Ada Slaight Stage and 115-seat Studio. United in vision, the two facilities anchor the corner of Front and Frederick streets in downtown Toronto creating Canada’s largest theatre complex for young people. With its broad-ranging educational programs and exceptional productions, the company has an annual operating budget of approximately $5 million.

