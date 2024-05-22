Global Physiotherapy Services Market Size to Hit USD 79.34 Bn by 2031

Burlingame, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Physiotherapy Services Market is projected to grow from USD 55.23 billion in 2024, and it is projected to reach USD 79.34 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2031, as per the recent study by Coherent Market Insights. The global physiotherapy services market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer, and others.



The Full Study is Readily Available | Get Sample Pages of this Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/6739

Market Dynamics:

The Global Physiotherapy Services Market is driven by increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer, respiratory diseases etc. which require post-surgery rehabilitation. According to World Health Organization (WHO), chronic diseases accounted for around 60% of the global deaths in 2020. Treatment and management of these chronic conditions often require physiotherapy services which fuels the market growth. Moreover, rapid geriatric population which are more prone to injuries and chronic conditions further propels the demand for physiotherapy services.

Market Trends:

Growing popularity of aquatic physiotherapy is one of the major trends witnessed in the Global Physiotherapy Services Market. Aquatic physiotherapy involves exercising in a pool which provides buoyancy that takes pressure off the joints and allows for easier movement. It is gaining traction due its effectiveness for conditions such as arthritis, back pain, osteoporosis, obesity etc. Another emerging trend is robot-assisted physiotherapy which utilizes robotics for automating physical exercises. It assists both therapists and patients, giving them accurate and repeatable therapy sessions at lower costs which is expected to contribute towards the market growth over the forecast period.

The cardiopulmonary physiotherapy segment is expected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period. Cardiopulmonary physiotherapy helps patients recover from issues like chronic respiratory conditions, heart disease, and post-surgical cardiac and lung complications. It utilizes techniques like breathing exercises, postural drainage, chest percussion or clapping, and exercises to improve heart and lung function. The growing prevalence of cardiac and respiratory diseases worldwide is driving demand for cardiopulmonary physiotherapy services.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/6739

The orthopedic physiotherapy segment is also expected to exhibit significant growth. Orthopedic physiotherapy is aimed at improving mobility and reducing pain from musculoskeletal injuries and conditions affecting the bones, joints, ligaments, muscles, and tendons. It utilizes various manual techniques, exercises, and physical modalities. The rising incidence of sports injuries, accidents, and age-related orthopedic issues is fueling market growth for orthopedic physiotherapy.

Recent Developments:

In November 2022, Movement Solutions announced the addition of mobile physiotherapy to its offerings.

In January 2022, Pure Physiotheraphy, announced that it would establish a new Rochdale facility on February 21, 2022.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global physiotherapy services market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2024-2031, owing to the increasing geriatric population and rising incidence of chronic health conditions. On the basis of physiotherapy type, the cardiopulmonary segment is expected to hold a dominant position, accounting for over 25% market share due to the growing prevalence of cardiac and pulmonary disorders.

On the basis of end use population, the pediatrics segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to the high occurrence of sports injuries and developmental issues in kids. By service providers, the hospitals segment is expected to dominate due to availability of advanced facilities and reimbursements.

Regionally, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period due to the developed healthcare infrastructure and high healthcare spending in the region.

Key players operating in the market include ProRehab Physical Therapy, Physiotherapy Associates, Encompass Health, Upright Health, Select Medical Corporation, Rehacare, Celtic Healthcare, ATI Physical Theraphy, GymnaUniphy, The Movement Clinic, and Fyzical Aspetar. Strategic collaborations and expansion of service offerings are some key strategies adopted by these players.

Get 10% Customization on this Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/6739

Browse More Insights:

• Severs Disease Treatment Market: The global Sever's Disease Treatment Market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.34 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1.87 Bn by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2024 to 2031.

• Medical Second Opinion Market: The medical second opinion market is estimated to be valued at USD 7.12 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 20.45 Bn by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3% from 2024 to 2031.

• Wellness Supplements Market: The wellness supplements market is estimated to be valued at USD 270.10 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 454.86 Bn by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% from 2024 to 2031.

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.