Priority OnDemand Welcomes Brenda Staffan as Chief Government Affairs and Public Policy Officer

Knoxville, TN, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priority OnDemand is pleased to announce the appointment of Brenda Staffan as the new Chief Government Affairs and Public Policy Officer, effective immediately. With an expansive career spanning over three decades in the emergency medical services (EMS) and healthcare policy sectors, Staffan brings a wealth of expertise and a robust track record of transformative leadership to the role.

Staffan comes to Priority OnDemand from her recent role as Principal at Staffan & Associates, LLC, where her work focused on developing impactful legislative and regulatory strategies that support value-based care, enhance reimbursement schemes, and strengthen government regulations to improve patient outcomes.

Previously, Staffan served as a Senior Advisor to the Emergency Triage, Treat & Transport (ET3) Model at the federal Center for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation, where she played a pivotal role in the implementation of this innovative healthcare delivery model designed to improve quality of care and reduce unnecessary hospital transports. Her extensive experience also includes leadership roles at the Regional Emergency Medical Services Authority (REMSA) and the California Ambulance Association, where she led significant growth and strategic initiatives. Staffan also led legislative and policy strategies as the Director of Federal Government Affairs for Rural/Metro Corporation.

"Brenda's deep understanding of the complex dynamics at the intersection of healthcare policy and emergency medical services makes her uniquely qualified for this role," said Bryan Gibson, CEO of Priority OnDemand. "Her leadership is exactly what we need to advance our advocacy efforts and shape policies that enhance service delivery and improve the healthcare landscape."

In her new role, Staffan will lead Priority OnDemand's government relations and public policy strategies, fostering sustainable partnerships and advocating for policies supporting innovative and efficient healthcare services.

"I am thrilled to join Priority OnDemand and contribute to an organization at the forefront of defining excellence in emergency and clinical care," said Staffan. "I look forward to working with our team to navigate the evolving healthcare environment and to impact positive change through strategic policy initiatives."

About Priority OnDemand

Built on a proven foundation as a national leader in EMS and medical transportation, Priority OnDemand’s expert healthcare services and technology solutions create important connections across the continuum of care that solve challenges and reduce inefficiencies for patients, providers, hospitals, and healthcare facilities, communities, and insurers. Priority OnDemand offers solutions across three interconnected businesses: EMS & Medical Transportation, Telehealth, and Patient Logistics. The Priority OnDemand team consists of more than 4,100 healthcare services professionals who impact the lives of 850,000 patients annually. For more information, please visit www.priorityondemand.com.

