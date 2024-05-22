PracticeLink Recognized as One of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare in 2024

ST. LOUIS and HINTON, West Virginia, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PracticeLink, the nation’s most trusted physician recruitment resource and home of the most widely used online physician job board, is pleased to announce PracticeLink has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for 2024 by Modern Healthcare.



Modern Healthcare is the industry's leading source of healthcare business and policy news, research and information. The Best Places to Work awards program was created to recognize companies that continuously strive to improve their work environment and increase employee engagement, satisfaction and retention through innovative changes in the workplace.



PracticeLink was previously awarded this honor by Modern Healthcare in both 2014 and 2015. The company also received similar honors from Becker’s Healthcare, ranking in their 150 top places to work in healthcare in both 2015 and 2016.



“To once again have PracticeLink acknowledged on such a prestigious list is a true reflection of our entire team’s commitment to innovation, their unwavering dedication to the work we do, and the daily fostering of our supportive culture,” said Ken Allman, PracticeLink CEO and Founder. “The PracticeLink team’s commitment to aiding recruiters at every step of the recruitment process and the rewarding nature of helping physicians find their dream practice contributes to our positive and thriving workplace culture.”



PracticeLink continues to offer its renowned PracticeLink Job Board, which is free for physicians to search and respond to job opportunities from 8,000 hospitals, medical groups and private practices listing more than 40,000 physician job opportunities. For recruiters, PracticeLink offers PracticeLink Recruitment Management System, which provides the ultimate suite of physician recruitment tools for in-house and agency recruiters. PracticeLink also offers PracticeLink Magazine, the free, award-winning career advancement publication for physicians that reaches 95,000 residents through quarterly themed issues. Click here to request your free subscription.



About PracticeLink

Established in 1994, PracticeLink connects job-seeking physicians and advanced practitioners in all specialties with opportunities at more than 8,000 health systems, hospitals, medical groups and private practices. PracticeLink helps heal and save lives by improving the physician recruitment process through people, technology and education—and by getting physicians to the communities where they're needed most.



