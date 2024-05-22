FORTNA Named in Latest Gartner® Technology Trends Transforming Warehouse Research

ATLANTA, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FORTNA, a leading automation and software company for the full logistics value chain, has been named in the Warehouse Execution System (WES) category in the 2024 Gartner Technology Trends Transforming Warehousing - Part 2: Handling Volatility & Complexity report. Published on April 10, 2024, the report, as per our understanding, highlights key technologies set to revolutionize warehousing, underscoring the necessity for organizations to adopt more sophisticated, constraint-based optimization tools for a competitive environment.



The report states that "The majority of WES focus remains on automated outbound activities and location replenishment, with some offering support for activities, such as cartonization and labeling, while complex inbound, inventory management and location management activities are primarily managed by a WMS. A WES incorporates visibility and insight from the automation layer, helping to direct more efficient outcomes." Among these functionalities, FORTNA is able to fully automate and dispatch warehouse traffic in order to streamline operations and implement significant cost savings for end users.

We believe FORTNA's approach aligns with Gartner report's model for understanding warehouse complexity, focusing on Levels 3 through 5 warehouses where volatility is most pronounced. By harnessing artificial intelligence/machine learning and other advanced technologies, FORTNA paves the way for significant improvements in on-time, in-full (OTIF) delivery and customer satisfaction, critical areas identified by Gartner as benefiting from these technological advancements.

Per the report, "WESs enhance work management in automated warehouses and manage the interplay between manual and automated processes. WESs leverage near-real-time insight into work in the automated warehouse, combined with advanced business process logic to improve the flow and prioritization of work, such as picking and replenishment. WESs can be offered independently, they can be embedded in a WMS and still require a WCS, or they can be offered as an extension of a WCS or a 'WCS plus,' in effect."

"We feel our recognition in the Gartner report displays our commitment to innovation, customer success and the flexibility of our Warehouse Execution System (WES) solutions," said Rob McKeel, CEO, FORTNA. "As the industry pivots towards AI-driven operations and smart robotics, the adaptability of our WES to integrate seamlessly with other technologies stands out. It is not only designed to enhance productivity, but also to improve operations through information orchestration, algorithmic optimization and data-driven insights.”

FORTNA's focus extends beyond traditional WES capabilities, exploring packing and pallet optimization, slotting, workforce management, and more, utilizing a wide array of emerging technologies. The Gartner report also spotlights the increasing role of AI and ML in warehousing, an area where we believe FORTNA continues to excel, particularly in real-time pick routing and dynamic task reprioritization.

With WES at the center of warehouse automation trends, FORTNA’s leadership in developing capabilities for waveless picking and optimizing flows across diverse activities ensures its customers are well-equipped for the future. This strategic direction not only addresses current operational challenges but also sets the stage for continued innovation and growth in the dynamically evolving sector of warehouse logistics.

For more information about FORTNA and its recognition in the Gartner report, visit FORTNA.com or download a complimentary PDF of Technology Trends Transforming Warehousing - Part 2: Handling Volatility & Complexity compliments of FORTNA: https://www.fortna.com/gartner-research/.

