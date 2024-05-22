Iconic RAW Rolling Papers Founder Josh Kesselman to Host Fireside Chat at 10th Annual CWCBExpo in NYC’s Javits Convention Center

NEW YORK, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition (CWCBExpo) today announced Josh Kesselman, iconic CEO and philanthropic founder of HBI International , the company behind RAW Rolling Papers , will keynote the business conference taking place at Javits Convention Center in New York City, Wednesday and Thursday, June 5 and 6.

Hosted by CNBC’s Fast Money investor voice, Tim Seymour, Kesselman’s appearance will be on the main stage from 11 - 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5th. The address, styled after a fireside chat, is open to registered CWCBExpo attendees.

Kesselman grew up in New York and has since developed RAW Rolling Papers to legendary status. His brand has garnered a cult-like following with more than two million Instagram followers and mainstream name-drops and support from celebrity rappers like Wiz Khalifa and 2 Chainz. His products, sold worldwide, include a vast array of rolling papers, cones, tips, rolling trays, apparel, and other accessories.

Known for his larger-than-life personality and love of smoking culture, Kesselman’s mission is to make people happy. “If you ask me, New York is the most lit place on Earth! I was born there, which makes the Empire State the birthplace of RAW,” said Kesselman.

RAW Giving, the name given to Kesselman’s HBI International philanthropic efforts, recently surpassed $3 million in donations to non-profit organizations including The Weldon Project, a non-profit that advocates for the end of cannabis prohibition, the Last Prisoner Project, Sky's the Limit and Central Arizona Shelter Services, to name a few.

“We are honored to have Josh Kesselman give the keynote address at our event. He exemplifies much of cannabis culture today and is an example of a successful entrepreneur who gives back,” said Christine Ianuzzi, CEO of CWCBExpo.

The CWCBExpo New York, June 5-6 at the Javits Center, celebrating 10 years, is the premier business-to-business trade show event for legal cannabis. Founded in 2014, the expo provides a forum for dispensary owners, growers, suppliers, medical professionals, investors, regulators, legal counsel, and entrepreneurs to connect. For more information, or to register for the event, visit www.CWCBExpo.com .

About CWCBExpo (Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition)

CWCBExpo is an established business-to-business trade show event for the legalized cannabis and hemp industry. It is held in New York City, the largest business, financial, and media market, and is the leading forum for dispensary owners, growers, suppliers, investors, medical professionals, government regulators, legal counsel, and entrepreneurs looking to achieve business success and identify new areas of growth in this dynamic and fast-growing industry. Visit: www.cwcbexpo.com .

About HBI International

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona and launched in 2005 by Josh Kesselman, HBI International, the company behind RAW Rolling Papers, is an independent, global brand producing plant-based rolling papers and other smoking accessories. Their unbleached, slow-burning papers are the preferred product for millions of smokers. The company is committed to sustainability and social good and, through its RAW Giving initiative, has provided millions of dollars in direct cash contributions for many charities, including those that work to provide access to clean water and rescue homeless pets. For more information, visit: rawthentic.com .

