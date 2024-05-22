Lumina Datamatics Expands in Philippines

MUMBAI, India, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumina Datamatics, a strategic partner to global publishers and eCommerce companies providing content, analytics, and technology solutions, is thrilled to announce the opening of its office in Dumaguete, Philippines, marking an exciting milestone in the company’s journey.

Situated in the Dumaguete Business Park, this expansion demonstrates Lumina Datamatics’ dedication to expanding its global presence and tapping into the region’s large talent pool.

Mr. Sameer L. Kanodia, Managing Director & CEO, Lumina Datamatics, said, “Our presence in Dumaguete, Philippines will allow us to better serve our clients by capitalizing on the region's talent pool and expertise in the English language to offer Editorial Services, Project Management, Author Services, and other value-added services. With a seed team already present in Cebu, Philippines, catering to the international marketplace, Lumina Datamatics remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering exceptional content-related solutions to its clients across the world.”

About Lumina Datamatics

Lumina Datamatics is a trusted partner in providing Content Services, Retail Support Services, and Technology Solutions to companies in the Publishing and Retail Industries worldwide. We are amongst the largest service providers in this space and our customers include 8 of the 10 largest Publishers and 3 of the 5 largest Retailers/Marketplaces. Lumina Datamatics’ expert solutions combine its various in-house and client-facing platforms, partnerships with global technology leaders, and more than 3,500 professionals across the United States, UK, Germany, Philippines, and India.

To learn more about Lumina Datamatics, visit www.luminadatamatics.com.

