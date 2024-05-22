GrayHawk Health Appoints Maria McCall as Senior Vice President of Operations

MALVERN, Pa., May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GrayHawk Health, a Health Empowerment Organization, is pleased to announce the appointment of Maria McCall as its Senior Vice President of Operations. With a distinguished career in healthcare leadership and a commitment to enhancing patient care, McCall brings a wealth of expertise to GrayHawk Health, positioning the organization for continued growth and excellence in meeting its members’ diverse healthcare needs.



In her role as SVP of Operations, McCall will oversee all operational aspects of GrayHawk Health, including patient services, client and member services, and overall company operations. Focused on enhancing operational efficiency, optimizing workflows, and ensuring the highest standards of patient care, McCall will play a pivotal role in advancing the company's mission to empower all people to live well.

"Maria brings a unique blend of compassionate care service experience and operational excellence that is essential to our commitment to those we serve in the Medicaid and Dual Eligible markets," said Andrew Henderson, CEO of GrayHawk Health. "Her executive leadership and experience in serving underserved populations provide valuable insight and capabilities, enabling us to consistently integrate whole-person health, in-home care, and individual patient guidance to empower our members to take control of their health.”

McCall joins GrayHawk Health with over 20 years of extensive experience in healthcare management and operations. Prior to her role at GrayHawk, she served as Senior Vice President of Hospital Operations for Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia. During her tenure, McCall oversaw various units, including cardiology and gastroenterology, and led nearly 400 physicians and staff in clinical services and physician practice operations at Einstein Medical Center (EMC), a private, non-profit healthcare network serving diverse, underserved patient populations in the Philadelphia area.

"I believe that GrayHawk Health serves a purpose beyond simply delivering great, one-on-one primary care," said McCall. “The company leads with a servant’s heart and recognizes the privilege of working with members who are often on the periphery of the mainstream. We create human connection and a sense of relevance, helping people realize they can rise above their current health circumstances, take control of their well-being, and live their best life – on their terms. That’s the exciting work at GrayHawk, and it motivates me to apply my capabilities to help our company reach as many people as we can.”

In addition to her tenure at Thomas Jefferson University Medical Center, McCall has held various roles, including Senior Administrative Director of Surgery and Medical Specialties at Crozer-Keystone Health System, Operations and Compliance Manager of Solid Organ Transplant at The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Operations Coordinator at Halifax Health, and Health Insurance Specialist and Budget Systems Coordinator at CMS.

Based in Malvern, PA, part of the greater Philadelphia metropolitan area, GrayHawk Health is a leading Health Empowerment Organization (HEO) partnering with Managed Medicaid and Medicare Advantage Plans and Administrators. They deliver in-home primary care and whole-person health services to enhance the wellness of vulnerable beneficiaries. GrayHawk Health addresses individual clinical, social, and economic concerns, providing tailored support, tools, and resources for patients to manage their health effectively, understand available health benefits, and strive for optimal well-being.