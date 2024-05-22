Capgemini Press contact:

Capgemini and Schneider Electric collaborate to help companies achieve energy optimization

The “Energy Command Center” is an innovative energy management platform that will enable organizations to monitor and manage the performance of energy assets across their operations

Paris, May 22, 2024 – Capgemini, a global leader in business and technology transformation services, and Schneider Electric, leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced a new collaboration in energy optimization. Designed to help organizations accelerate their journey towards smarter and greener facility management and energy efficiency, the Energy Command Center leverages a unique end-to-end combination of digital solutions and cutting-edge technologies, to both simplify energy management and optimize its consumption.

According to IEA's analysis, energy has accounted for more than three-quarters of global greenhouse gas emissions in recent years. Clean electricity, combined with the digitization of energy management technology, is critical to accelerate energy transition.

One integrated platform to monitor, predict, control and optimize all energy assets

The Energy Command Center solution, developed by Capgemini and powered by Schneider Electric, is an integrated and centralized platform to monitor, control and optimize all building assets consuming energy including data centers or critical environment1 rooms. The platform combines advanced artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning logics and algorithms, and the Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to measure and predict various metrics like energy intensity, health of critical assets, critical operations, renewable energy generation, and the overall performance across all energy assets.

Schneider Electric’s leading connected products, edge control, and advisory applications help organizations efficiently manage their energy supply across multiple assets, such as factories, offices or other infrastructure, while also reducing energy consumption across their operations in one integrated platform. Capgemini brings its expertise in data integration and processing, AI and machine learning, and the integration of all products and software in a central decision-making platform.

Using real-time energy consumption and carbon emission data combined with modular and interoperable building management software and systems, the Energy Command Center helps to lower energy consumption and spend to help achieve organizational goals while accelerating towards a net-zero future.

“At Capgemini we are deeply convinced that there is an incredible untapped potential for digital technologies and data to accelerate the energy transition. We share this vision and commitment with Schneider Electric,” said Aiman Ezzat, CEO at Capgemini. “We are at a pivotal moment for the energy transition and are thrilled to join forces and combine our deep technology and data expertise with Schneider Electric’s reputed solutions, to empower organizations to manage and accelerate their energy decarbonization pathway.”

Peter Herweck, CEO at Schneider Electric, said “Tackling the energy and climate crises is paramount, and energy efficiency plays a key role in mitigating these challenges. Decarbonization through electrification and digitization is a necessity for a sustainable future. We are very excited to collaborate with Capgemini, as it allows us to further advance our efforts to drive energy efficiency and sustainable practices. Together we can make a meaningful impact.”

29% reduction in energy consumption for Capgemini’s eight main campuses located in India

A prototype of the solution has been tested since 2022 across Capgemini’s operations in India, which account for about a quarter of the Capgemini Group’s energy footprint, enabling real-time monitoring and efficient control of energy supply across multiple assets, while also reducing and optimizing energy consumption across operations in one integrated, centralized platform. With a 29% reduction in energy consumption in 2023 (versus 2019) tracked across Capgemini’s eight main campuses located in India, the platform is making a material contribution to the Capgemini Group’s objectives to decarbonize its operations.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider’s purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On. Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency. We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries. We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global business and technology transformation partner, helping organizations to accelerate their dual transition to a digital and sustainable world, while creating tangible impact for enterprises and society. It is a responsible and diverse group of 340,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong over 55-year heritage, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to unlock the value of technology to address the entire breadth of their business needs. It delivers end-to-end services and solutions leveraging strengths from strategy and design to engineering, all fueled by its market leading capabilities in AI, cloud and data, combined with its deep industry expertise and partner ecosystem. The Group reported 2023 global revenues of €22.5 billion. Get The Future You Want | www.capgemini.com

1 A critical environment, which is sometimes called a controlled environment, is an area that requires precise environmental conditions. For example, in a critical environment, temperature and air quality must often be precisely managed. Laboratories, electronics assembly rooms, electrical rooms, data centers, and building “engine” rooms fall within the critical and controlled environment category.

