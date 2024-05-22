Lannion, May 22, 2024 – 5:45 pm

LUMIBIRD PRESENTS ITS NEW STRATEGIC PLAN

The LUMIBIRD Group (FR0000038242 - LBIRD), the European leader in laser technologies, presents its new strategic plan at its Capital Market Day. The Group confirms its objectives of an organic compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 8% by 2026, and an EBITDA margin at least 500 basis points higher than in 2023.

The company's growth objective is underpinned by its key positioning in buoyant markets, particularly in Defense/Space, Ophthalmology, Medtech, Environment, Topography and Security. This dynamic is reinforced by an ongoing policy of innovation, enabling Lumibird to offer new products and open up new market segments.

The profitability target is underpinned by the major industrial investments made over the past three years, in areas such as fibre manufacturing (fibre draw tower, France) and laser diodes (France and Italy). This strategy of integration and verticalization is increasing the proportion of components produced in-house.

Increased capacity at the production units in France, Sweden and Slovenia will also enable to plan for future growth. without significant additional investment.

The Group is also continuing to restructure its organization, with a view to supporting business growth while keeping rising costs under control.

This performance should be achieved against a backdrop of a return to a normative level of investment, allowing for improved free cash flow generation.

« The road travelled since Lumibird's creation in 2017 has demonstrated our ability to deliver growth in our markets and offer our customers innovative products. The last 3 years of strong investment should enable us to pursue this strategy of growth and innovation, while improving our financial performance through increased verticalization and an optimized organization. » says Marc Le Flohic, CEO of Lumibird.

Next date: H1 2024 revenues, 22/07/2024 after close of trading

LUMIBIRD is one of the world's leading laser specialists. With 50 years' experience and expertise in solid-state, diode and fibre laser technologies, the Group designs, manufactures and distributes high-performance laser solutions for scientific (research laboratories, universities), industrial (production, defence/space, Lidar sensors) and medical (ophthalmology, ultrasound diagnosis) applications.

The result of the merger in October 2017 between the Keopsys and Quantel Groups, LUMIBIRD, with more than 1,000 employees and over €203.6m in sales by 2023 is present in Europe, America and Asia.

LUMIBIRD shares are listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris. FR0000038242 - LBIRD www.lumibird.com

LUMIBIRD has been a member of Euronext Tech Leaders since 2022.

Contacts

LUMIBIRD

Marc Le Flohic

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Tel. +33(0) 1 69 29 17 00

info@lumibird.com LUMIBIRD

Sonia Rutnam

Chief Financial and Transformation Officer

Tel. +33(0) 1 69 29 17 00

info@lumibird.com Calyptus

Mathieu Calleux

Investor Relations

Tel. +33(0) 1 53 65 37 91

lumibird@calyptus.net

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent trends or objectives, as the case may be, and should not be construed as forecasts of the Company's results or any other performance indicator. These statements are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties as described in the Company's reference document filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (under number D24-0239). These statements do not therefore reflect the Company's future performance, which may differ materially.

