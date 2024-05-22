Syapse Expands Oncology Real-World Data Offerings with Introduction of Syapse Cohorts: Essentials

WEST CHESTER, Pa., May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syapse, a leading real-world oncology data company announced the launch of its latest real-world data offering: Syapse Cohorts: Essentials. This new offering expands upon Syapse’s existing offering of Enriched Cohorts, and is designed to empower cancer researchers and life sciences companies with unparalleled insights via fit-for-purpose datasets to address key questions across all cancer types.



Syapse Cohorts: Essentials is a foundational solution that provides users with a robust dataset of de-identified patient information. Syapse collects and normalizes critical data elements from Health System partners, molecular labs, mortality data and cancer registry data. This data is harmonized and assembled into research-ready analytical datasets which include demographic information, diagnosis details, early treatment patterns, and outcomes. Users can access this data for over 50 different tumor types.

The existing Syapse Cohorts: Enriched takes data depth and specificity to the next level. This advanced tier includes all features from the Essentials Cohort plus additional curation by Syapse Oncology Data Specialists to ensure even greater depth and completeness across the patient journey. Users benefit from enriched datasets with additional clinical details such as genetic and molecular profiling, detailed treatment regimens, and longitudinal patient outcomes, for an even wider array of use cases.

"We are excited to introduce Syapse Cohorts: Essentials to the cancer research community,” said Thomas Brown, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer of Syapse. “This new offering allows our customers to easily leverage our real-world data across more than 50 tumor types from the Syapse Learning Health Network. By offering both foundational datasets in Syapse Cohorts: Essentials and highly curated datasets in Syapse Cohorts: Enriched, we enable researchers to access precisely the information they need, facilitating more personalized and impactful cancer research and treatments.”

With these new tiers, Syapse continues to demonstrate its commitment to leveraging real-world data to enhance cancer research and treatment. The launch of Syapse Cohorts: Essentials, as a complement to Syapse Cohorts: Enriched, expands the company’s impact in supporting the oncology ecosystem with high-quality, comprehensive data solutions.

Syapse is a market leader in real-world data solutions for oncology. The company's platform enables healthcare providers, researchers, and life sciences companies to harness the power of real-world data to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Through its innovative solutions, Syapse is committed to advancing precision medicine and transforming cancer care.

