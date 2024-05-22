Expanse Studios (GMGI) Expands Global iGaming Reach with Strategic SOFTSWISS Partnership

Strategic Alliance Boosts Global Reach



LAS VEGAS and VALLETTA, Malta, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanse Studios, a distinguished iGaming brand and subsidiary of the Golden Matrix Group Inc. (Nasdaq: GMGI), is proud to announce its strategic partnership with SOFTSWISS, a leader in iGaming software solutions. This collaboration marks a significant step in Expanse Studios' efforts to broaden its international presence and enrich the gaming options available via SOFTSWISS's vast network.

Diverse Product Line to Bolster Gaming Experience

“Partnering with Expanse Studios, renowned for its wide array of games with state-of-the-art graphics and animations, allows us to offer our clients a more diverse and engaging selection of games. This union is poised to inject fresh dynamism into the gaming industry, blending Expanse’s innovative game designs with SOFTSWISS's robust platform capabilities, fostering greater player engagement and retention,” said Nikita Keino, Head of Partnerships at SOFTSWISS.

A Spectrum of Cutting-Edge Gaming Titles

At the core of Expanse Studios’ success is its diverse array of game types and features, meticulously designed to cater to a wide range of player preferences. The studio’s offerings include:

Classic Slots: Time-honored favorites reimagined with modern graphics and features

Crash Games: Fast-paced, high-engagement games that keep players on the edge of their seats

Turn-Based Strategy Games: Strategically complex games gamified and optimized for the iGaming experience

Traditional Card Games: From poker to baccarat, these games bring the classic casino experience to life

Other Games: A variety of games that defy traditional categorization, offering unique entertainment.

Additionally, Expanse Studios enriches its games with compelling features such as:

Progressive Jackpots: Giving players the chance to win life-changing sums

Tournaments: Competitive play that maximizes player engagement and retention

Free Spins Features: Extra spins to keep the gameplay exciting and rewarding



The Strategic Value of Expanse Studios to GMGI

This partnership illustrates the strategic direction of Golden Matrix Group (GMGI) and emphasizes its commitment to expanding its market presence through innovative technology. The establishment of Expanse Studios as a specialized development arm highlights GMGI’s approach to harnessing its in-house capabilities to optimize their product and increase market penetration. This move is aligned with GMGI's broader strategy to strengthen its position in the dynamic iGaming sector, delivering tangible benefits to its investors.

What Is Next – Expanse Studios in 2024

With the integration of about 20 new products, functionalities, and aggregator integrations set for 2024, Expanse Studios is poised to further solidify its position as a leader in the iGaming industry.

About SOFTSWISS

SOFTSWISS is an international tech company offering top-tier software solutions for managing iGaming projects. Headquartered in Malta, with teams in Poland and Georgia, SOFTSWISS excels in providing a comprehensive suite of iGaming solutions, supported by a robust team of over 2,000 employees.

About Expanse Studios

Founded in 2017, Expanse Studios is already a trailblazer in the online gaming industry. With a relentless focus on innovation, Expanse merges old-school motifs with state-of-the-art design in iGaming, captivating soundtracks, and immersive animations. The studio has developed an impressive array of more than 50 games, all tailored to offer a seamless mobile-first experience. Their strategic partnerships span across various operators and aggregators, making their games available in over 20 of the most widely spoken languages, catering to a diverse global audience.

