Apex Attorneys Inc. Advances Workplace Equality by Backing the Fair Employment and Housing Act (FEHA) and California Family Rights Act (CFRA)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apex Attorneys Inc. reaffirms its dedication to fostering fair treatment and workplace equality by pledging unwavering support for the Fair Employment and Housing Act (FEHA) and the California Family Rights Act (CFRA).



FEHA stands as a cornerstone of California's employment law, safeguarding against workplace discrimination based on protected characteristics such as race, gender, disability, and sexual orientation. Apex Attorneys recognizes the critical importance of upholding these foundational rights and remains committed to ensuring that all individuals experience equal opportunities and are treated with dignity and respect in their professional environments.

In addition to advocating for FEHA, Apex Attorneys Inc. acknowledges the significance of the California Family Rights Act (CFRA) in promoting a supportive workplace culture. CFRA grants eligible workers unpaid leave for qualifying family and medical reasons, enabling them to balance professional duties with personal obligations without fear of repercussion.

Michael Ronen, President of Apex Attorneys Inc. , emphasizes the firm's commitment to workplace equality, stating, "At Apex Attorneys Inc., we believe in creating environments free from discrimination and harassment. Upholding the principles of FEHA and CFRA is both a legal obligation and a moral imperative. By advocating for these essential laws, we strive to cultivate workplaces that embrace inclusivity, support, and respect for every employee's rights and responsibilities."

Apex Attorneys Inc. remains steadfast in its commitment to advocating for fair and equitable treatment in the workplace. Through its comprehensive legal services and dedicated advocacy, the firm empowers clients to navigate employment law complexities while fostering cultures of fairness, diversity, and inclusion.

Apex Attorneys Inc. is a leading law firm dedicated to providing comprehensive legal services in employment law, civil litigation, and corporate law. With a commitment to excellence, integrity, and client satisfaction, Apex Attorneys Inc. strives to deliver outstanding results and support clients in achieving their legal objectives.

