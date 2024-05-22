Groundworks® Continues International Expansion with Second Canada Location

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the heels of its recent international expansion, Groundworks®, North America’s leading foundation and water management solutions company, announces its second location in Canada. The company has acquired Edmonton, Alberta, based PolyLevel Alberta Corp. Groundworks now operates over 70 offices across 35 states and 2 countries.



“We are eager to continue providing our solutions to more homeowners across Canada,” said Matt Malone, founder & CEO of Groundworks. “PolyLevel Alberta Corp. is an outstanding company with a track record of delivering high-quality solutions and is the ideal partner as we continue our strategic growth and reshape the home services industry across North America.”

Since 2015, PolyLevel Alberta Corp. has supported homeowners across the Edmonton area with concrete lifting, polyurethane injection, interior slab leveling, pool deck repair and more. Additionally, the company offers high-performance industrial coatings to protect wastewater treatment and sanitary sewer infrastructures.

“Joining Groundworks is an exciting opportunity for PolyLevel Alberta Corp. to scale up and serve a greater volume of customers while continuing to operate at the highest level of excellence,” noted Michel Belanger, co-owner of PolyLevel Alberta Corp. “We are eager to offer our customers access to a wider range of resources, services and innovative solutions through this new partnership.”

“Aligning with Groundworks is the ideal fit for us, with a shared commitment to providing top service and solutions, as well as a focus on supporting our employees,” said Francois Amyotte, co-owner of PolyLevel Alberta Corp. “PolyLevel Alberta Corp. team members will now have access to the robust Groundworks training and leadership program, which includes making employees owners of the company.”

Since 2016, Groundworks has been disrupting the foundation solutions industry through its combination of aligning with industry-leading local brands and opening new locations – making it the first international foundation solutions company. This marks the company’s sixth acquisition this year.

For more information on Groundworks locations, services, and career opportunities, please visit www.groundworks.com.

About Groundworks

Groundworks®, headquartered in Virginia Beach, Va., is North America’s leading and fastest-growing foundation and water management solutions company. Founded in 2016, Groundworks companies provide foundation and water management solutions, including foundation repair, basement waterproofing, crawl space repair and encapsulation, plumbing, gutter installation, and concrete lifting services, as well as offer soil stabilizing solutions for residential and commercial projects. Groundworks’ combined brands have helped over one million homeowners protect and repair their most valuable asset: their homes. Groundworks operates over 68 offices across 35 states as well as in Canada. It is a seven-time recipient of Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies and was named to the Inc. 2023 Best in Business list.

For more information about Groundworks, visit https://www.groundworks.com/, and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

