BOLLORE : COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF 22 MAY 2024

PRESS RELEASE

22 May 2024

COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF 22 MAY 2024

ALL THE RESOLUTIONS WERE ADOPTED

ADDITIONAL DIVIDEND OF €0.05 PAID ON 27 JUNE 2024

The Combined General Meeting of Bolloré SE was held on 22 May 2024 under the chairmanship of Cyrille Bolloré.

All the resolutions presented at the Bolloré SE Combined General Meeting were adopted by between

91.72% and 99.99% of the votes cast, representing 94.55% of the total votes.

The Ordinary General Meeting in particular approved the payment of a dividend of €0.07 per share, an increase of 17%, representing an additional dividend of €0.05 per share after the interim dividend of €0.02 per share paid in September 2023. This additional dividend is payable solely in cash and will be paid on

27 June 2024.

Among the resolutions put to the vote at the Combined General Meeting on 22 May 2024, shareholders also approved the renewals of the terms of office of Sophie Johanna Kloosterman and Alexandre Picciotto as directors.

The presentation shown at the General Meeting will be available on the company's website: www.bollore.com / Shareholders / Regulated information.

Attachment