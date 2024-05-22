Antibiotics Market Is Expected To Reach A Revenue Of USD 89.2 Bn By 2033, At 4.7 % CAGR: Dimension Market Research

New York, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

The Global Antibiotics Market size is expected to reach USD 59.1 billion by 2024 and is further anticipated to reach USD 89.2 billion by 2033 a CAGR of 4.7 % according to Dimension Market Research.

Antibiotics are a medication used to combat bacterial infections that come in various forms, such as branded and generic versions. They are also known as immunoglobulins, produced by B cells to target and neutralize antigens like viruses and bacteria. There are mainly two types of antibodies, monoclonal and polyclonal.

Monoclonal antibodies offer consistent results across experiments, making them ideal for affinity purification. On the other hand, polyclonal antibodies are less sensitive to changes in antigens compared to monoclonal antibodies.

These antibodies find extensive applications in autoimmune disorders, oncology, CNS disorders, neurobiology, cardiovascular disease, and various other research fields. The stakeholders in the antibiotics market range from large multinational pharmaceutical companies to smaller biotech firms, representing diverse perspectives.

Important Insights

The global antibiotics market is expected to grow by USD 27.6 billion by 2033 from 2025 with a CAGR of 4.7% during the same forecasted period i.e. 2025 to 2033.

by 2033 from 2025 with a CAGR of during the same forecasted period i.e. 2025 to 2033. Penicillin is expected to dominate the antibiotic market based on drug class with 28.0% of the market share in 2024, due to its historical significance against different bacterial strains, especially Gram-positive bacteria.

of the market share in 2024, due to its historical significance against different bacterial strains, especially Gram-positive bacteria. Branded antibiotics are projected to remain dominant in the type segment, having held the largest portion in 2024, due to significant investments in research and development. It also offers novel mechanisms of action, and securing patent protection for exclusivity.

Based on the action mechanism of antibiotics, cell wall synthesis inhibitors are forecasted to lead this segment, holding 53.2% of the market share in 2024, due to its broad-spectrum activity, crucial role in bacterial survival, and clinical efficacy against various infections.

of the market share in 2024, due to its broad-spectrum activity, crucial role in bacterial survival, and clinical efficacy against various infections. Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the antibiotics market with 46.0 % of the market share in 2024 due to its big and various populace studies and the heightened occurrence of infectious diseases necessitating a huge call for antibiotics.

Latest Trends

The antibiotic market is complex, influenced by the persistent challenge of antibiotic resistance, necessitating continuous research and development efforts.

Strict regulatory environments, guided by evolving guidelines, are pivotal in the approval and commercialization processes for antibiotics.

Collaborative efforts between pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and government agencies are crucial for addressing antibiotic resistance and improving treatment options.

Competitive Landscape

The antibiotics market is highly competitive & influenced by many factors like research & development, regulatory policies, industry consolidation, and global health challenges.

Major pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer, Roche, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, and GlaxoSmithKline dominate this market with their diverse product portfolios.

Ongoing research and development initiatives are crucial, with companies investing in novel solutions to gain a competitive advantage.

Some of the prominent market players:

Abbott Laboratories

Pfizer Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Sanofi

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly and Company

Novartis AG

Bayer AG

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Others

Global Antibiotics Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2023) USD 59.1 Bn Forecast Value (2033) USD 89.2Bn CAGR (2024-2033) 4.7% Asia Pacific Revenue Share 46.0% North America Revenue Share 28.1% Historical Data 2017 - 2022 Forecast Data 2025 – 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Component, By Technology, By Application Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to maintain its leading position in the antibiotics market, holding 46.0% of the market share in 2024, and expected to experience further growth from 2025 to 2033. This dominance is due to several factors that significantly impact its influence. Government initiatives aimed toward healthcare infrastructure improvement & improved public health, along with this region's susceptibility to infectious ailments, underscore the essential characteristic of antibiotics.

A large & diverse population, along with a higher prevalence of infectious diseases in this region, drives a substantial demand for antibiotics. Economic expansion in many countries within this region leads to increased healthcare expenditure, consequently boosting the demand for pharmaceuticals.





By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Market Analysis

By drug class, Penicillin persistently dominated the antibiotic market due to its largest market share of 28.0% in 2024 and is expected to show subsequent growth in the forecast period of 2025 to 2033. Penicillin shows a broad spectrum of activity against various bacterial species and is particularly effective against Gram-positive bacteria. The diverse range of penicillin derivatives, including amoxicillin and ampicillin, enhances their pharmacokinetic properties and resistance to beta-lactamases.

With a good safety profile, low price, and good-sized accessibility as a time-honored formula, penicillin stays broadly used, specifically in vulnerable populations like youngsters and pregnant women. Their validated scientific efficacy, installed through decades of use, and inclusion in remedy guidelines make a contribution to their persevered prominence in scientific practice.

Drivers

The antibiotics market is growing significantly due to the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions such as cancer, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases which require the development of more precise and effective treatment options, driving the demand for antibodies.

Advances in antibody engineering and manufacturing are revolutionizing the production of antibodies.

Restraints

High production cost of research antibodies requires significant time and effort to establish a viable manufacturing process.

Stringent quality and regulatory checks further add complexity and investment requirements to the production process.

Quality control and regulatory compliance contribute to increased production costs, restricting the market growth.

Opportunities

The antibiotics market is experiencing significant growth potential driven by a shift towards personalized medicine. These treatments tailored to individual patient's characteristics & needs are driving growth across various medical sectors.

Antibiotics' ability to bind specifically to antigens on cancer cells or pathogens enables the development of highly effective and personalized treatments with reduced side effects.

Antibiotics Market Segmentation

By Drug Class

Penicillin

Cephalosporin

Fluoroquinolone

Macrolides

Carbapenems

Aminoglycosides

Others

By Type

Branded Antibiotics

Generic Antibodies

By Action Mechanism

Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors

Protein Synthesis Inhibitors

DNA Synthesis Inhibitors

RNA Synthesis Inhibitors

Mycolic Acid Inhibitors

Others

Recent Developments in the Antibiotics Market

May 2023: The AMR Action Fund added Vedanta Biosciences and Pattern Bioscience to combat antibiotic resistance. Vedanta focuses on a microbiome-directed therapy for Clostridioides difficile infection, receiving $106.5 million for VE303 trials. Pattern Bioscience develops a rapid phenotypic test for pneumonia.

The AMR Action Fund added Vedanta Biosciences and Pattern Bioscience to combat antibiotic resistance. Vedanta focuses on a microbiome-directed therapy for Clostridioides difficile infection, receiving $106.5 million for VE303 trials. Pattern Bioscience develops a rapid phenotypic test for pneumonia. March 2023: WHO introduced the Pediatric Drug Optimization (PADO) list, prioritizing age-appropriate antibiotic formulations for children which aims to expedite access through the Global Accelerator for Pediatrics Formulations Network (GAP-f).

WHO introduced the Pediatric Drug Optimization (PADO) list, prioritizing age-appropriate antibiotic formulations for children which aims to expedite access through the Global Accelerator for Pediatrics Formulations Network (GAP-f). October 2022: AbbVie announced its acquisition of DJS Antibodies Ltd, a company specializing in G protein-coupled receptors which is currently undergoing investigational preclinical studies for the treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis and various other fibrotic disorders.

AbbVie announced its acquisition of DJS Antibodies Ltd, a company specializing in G protein-coupled receptors which is currently undergoing investigational preclinical studies for the treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis and various other fibrotic disorders. June 2022: The AMR Industry Alliance introduced a global certification for antibiotic manufacturers, developed by BSI, aiming to ensure responsible pharmaceutical manufacturing, combat antimicrobial resistance, and engage major pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer, Roche, and Teva.

