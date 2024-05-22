Excite Credit Union Partners with The Healing Place of New Hanover County to Provide Transitional Assistance Program for Addiction Recovery Clients

WILMINGTON, N.C., May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excite Credit Union granted $30,000 to The Healing Place of New Hanover County (THPNC) with a commitment to an additional $30,000 in 2025 to launch a new Transitional Assistance Program aimed at providing financial assistance and resources to THPNC clients, demonstrating its commitment to giving everyone the opportunity to build a financially stronger future.



The Healing Place of New Hanover County provides food, shelter, and recovery services at no cost to clients, removing barriers to achieving and maintaining sobriety. As clients exit the care of THPNC, many struggle with securing housing, transportation, utilities, and other essentials. Through this program and with the support of Excite Credit Union, clients in need have the opportunity to obtain financial assistance to alleviate immediate financial burdens and promote stability as they take the next step in rebuilding their lives. THPNC will be responsible for managing and dispersing funds on a needs-basis to cover essential expenses.

In addition to financial assistance, Excite Credit Union has committed resources to provide clients of THPNC with workshops and one-on-one coaching around personal finances, as well as unique products and services that help them build or repair their credit and establish savings.

“Our mission as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) is to empower community residents by providing access to affordable financial services and fostering economic opportunity,” said Sarah Stone, Vice President of Retail Experience, of Excite Credit Union. “One way we can help is by providing financial resources to help those with the greatest need. This partnership with The Healing Place enables us to aid people who need a hand up and empower them to become financially independent.”

“People struggling with addiction need the tools to rebuild financially stable lives as a foundation for recovery,” said Megan Youssefi, Director of Development, of The Healing Place of New Hanover County. “Focusing on recovery is hard when you can’t be sure of regular meals or a roof over your head. Our alliance with Excite Credit Union allows us to help our clients break the cycle of addiction, giving them new financial tools and hope for a better future.”

Excite Credit Union's partnership with The Healing Place of New Hanover County (THPNC) is the beginning of a transformative program. This initiative aims to provide vital financial aid and resources to THPNC clients, bolstering their journey towards stability and independence. By addressing immediate financial hurdles such as housing, transportation and utilities, this partnership underscores both organization’s dedication to fostering resilient communities and empowering individuals to rebuild their lives. Through a multifaceted approach encompassing supplying basic needs, financial assistance, personalized coaching, and tailored products, Excite Credit Union and THPNC are poised to make a tangible difference in the lives of those striving for recovery and financial security.

About Excite Credit Union

Excite Credit Union is a member-owned and community-oriented not-for-profit financial cooperative. Their mission is to give everyone the chance to build a stronger financial future. With branches in California and North Carolina, Excite offers a full range of banking for individuals, businesses and organizations. Excite is also the only credit union based in Santa Clara County designated as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), Low Income Credit Union (LICU), and Juntos Avanzamos member of the Inclusiv network. These designations reflect the credit union’s ongoing commitment to serving low-to-moderate income households, entrepreneurs and immigrant communities with fair and safe deposit and loan products. For more information, please visit www.excitecu.org/community.

About The Healing Place of New Hanover County

THPNC is committed to being a resource for individuals struggling with addiction in Eastern North Carolina. It is the only peer-led, long-term residential recovery program in the region, and it remains free and accessible to anyone seeking support. THPNC seeks to transform individuals affected by addiction or homelessness through accountability and connection. The organization offers a safe space for individuals to learn, grow, and find a new way to live, and its staff serve up to 200 men and women each day. For more information, visit www.THPNC.org.

Media Contact:

Nina Cole for Excite

408-979-3653

ncole@excitecu.org

Laura Blank for THPNC

646-245-2496

laura@keylightcommunications.com