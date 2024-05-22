CREDIT AGRICOLE SA: GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.

Montrouge, 22 May 2024

GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.

A Crédit Agricole S.A. General Shareholders' Meeting was held on Wednesday 22 May 2024 in Orléans, attended by Chairman Dominique Lefebvre and Chief Executive Officer Philippe Brassac.

More than 900 people attended the Meeting either in person or remotely.

With quorum of 77.58%, the General Shareholders' Meeting approved all of the resolutions put to it by the Board of Directors. All resolutions approved obtained a score above 85%.

Nearly 17,420 shareholders voted prior to the General Shareholders' Meeting, with 77.5% of them voting online.

After approving the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023, the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of Crédit Agricole S.A. decided to distribute a dividend of €1.05 per share.

The General Shareholders' Meeting ratified the co-optation of Christine Gandon, Chairman of Caisse régionale du Nord-Est, as a director, replacing Jean-Paul Kerrien since august 3, 2023.

The General Shareholders' Meeting also renewed the directorships of SAS Rue La Boétie, Crédit Agricole S.A.’s majority shareholder, represented by Raphäel Appert, its Vice-Chairman, Olivier Auffray, Nicole Gourmelon, Marianne Laigneau and Louis Tercinier.

The General Shareholders’ Meeting also reappointed Christophe Lesur as a director representing employee shareholders.

The General Shareholders’ Meeting also approved the appointment of Mazars as Statutory Auditors, replacing Ernst & Young et Autres, and the reappointment of PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS AUDIT. The General Meeting approved their appointment as certifiers of sustainability information.

