Everything Blockchain Inc. Joins AWS Partner Program

Jacksonville, Fla., May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything Blockchain Inc. , (OTCMKTS: EBZT), a technology company that is blending blockchain, DBMS and Zero Trust to deliver disruptive new ways to store, manage, and protect data, has announced that it’s now part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) partner program . AWS customers now have access to EBI’s market leading secure database solution, BuildDB. The renowned program not only provides greater access to proven vendor solutions but provides these select vendors with a variety of business enablers as a trusted AWS service provider.

EBI's inclusion in the AWS Partner Program brings significant resources to help achieve company goals, including partner-ready marketing campaigns, POC assistance, access to the AWS sales platform, lead generation, and customer relationships. With access to AWS's millions of active customers per month, EBI will extend its database security solution to startups, small and medium businesses (SMBs), and enterprise customers across various industries, boosting visibility and revenue. Throughout 2024, AWS support will elevate EBI to the 'Select level,' signifying advanced training, certifications, and a proven track record of success, setting them apart in the market.

“We’re working closely with AWS to usher in a new era of excellence in database security, meeting the evolving needs of organizations worldwide.” said Toney Jennings, CEO of Everything Blockchain Inc. “BuildDB is already showing the impact that an innovative secure database solution can have on a company’s security posture. Teaming up with AWS enables us to extend the reach of our innovative offering to a broader audience, empowering businesses to fortify their cybersecurity defenses.”

AWS’ widespread reputation gives customers the confidence they need when it comes to making purchasing decisions, having already selected and vetted vendors. Now customers and prospects alike can more easily see why BuildDB is disrupting traditional secure database solutions. BuildDB is a multi-type next-generation blockchain-enabled secure database solution, that leverages a unique 'event-actor messaging architecture' alongside machine learning, to offer ultra efficient performance and security at scale. It outperforms current market competitors in security, performance, and cost, faster at scale with less infrastructure and more secure with encryption and immutability for every transaction or data element.

To learn more about EBI, please visit https://everythingblockchain.io/ .

About Everything Blockchain Inc.

Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS: EBZT). Everything Blockchain builds platforms of trust for the modern enterprise and is on a mission to ensure every organization has access to the tools and platforms that enable them to manage, store and protect data without the cost and complexity that holds them back today. Our patented advances in engineering deliver the essential elements needed for real-world business use: speed, security, and efficiency. Our current lines of business include: EB Advise, BuildDB and EB Control. For more information, please visit https://everythingblockchain.io/

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as “anticipate”, “seek”, intend”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan” or similar phrases may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company’s reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of blockchain and zero trust- based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate.