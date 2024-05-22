UN Global Compact Launches Regional Caribbean Network in Barbados

Bridgetown, Barbados, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today the United Nations Global Compact launched its new Regional Caribbean Network, in partnership with the UN Resident Coordinator for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean and local business communities. The new Caribbean Regional Network is critical to enable the UN Global Compact to grow its regional presence and better mobilise the private sector in support of Caribbean sustainable development priorities in line with UN, Government and private sector commitments.

The Caribbean has shown remarkable leadership in sustainable business practices, particularly through policy initiatives like Barbados’s commitment to 100% renewable energy and carbon neutrality; Trinidad and Tobago’s Vision 2030; Grenada’s National Sustainable Development Plan 2020–2035 and the Commonwealth of Dominica’s National Resilience Development Strategy 2030. These initiatives reflect the region's proactive stance on environmental sustainability and economic resilience.

With 32 Caribbean companies from 7 countries (Bermuda, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Guyana, Bahamas, Jamaica) already committed to the UN Global Compact, the new Regional Caribbean Network, covering 11 countries and 6 overseas territories, will accelerate the integration of the UN Global Compact Ten Principles and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into local business strategies. The Network aims to attract more Caribbean companies to participate actively in global sustainability efforts.

"Establishing the Regional Caribbean Network is a critical step towards leveraging the unique position of Caribbean economies as advocates for climate justice, sustainable development financing, and biodiversity preservation," said Sanda Ojiambo, CEO and Executive Director of the UN Global Compact. “The UN Global Compact is profoundly grateful for the support from UN Resident Coordinator Didier Treboucq and the CARICOM states, and Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados for her steadfast support and partnership. We are committed to fostering a sustainable future for the Caribbean through enhanced collaboration between the UN, governments and the private sector. The UN Global Compact looks forward to seeing the Caribbean Network thrive.”

The new Caribbean Network brings the total UN Global Compact global reach to 62 UN Global Compact Networks, covering 78 countries and involving over 20,000 companies worldwide.

While challenges remain in meeting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030, the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) recognizes there is opportunity for progress. The newly established Regional Caribbean Network is set to catalyze transformative change by enhancing CEO engagement, amplifying policy advocacy, and equipping Caribbean companies with practical tools and resources to harness collective efforts to drive regional development and sustainability.

As a special initiative of the United Nations Secretary-General, the UN Global Compact is a call to companies worldwide to align their operations and strategies with Ten Principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. Our ambition is to accelerate and scale the global collective impact of business by upholding the Ten Principles and delivering the Sustainable Development Goals through accountable companies and ecosystems that enable change. With more than 20,000 participating companies, 5 Regional Hubs, 62 Country Networks covering 78 countries and 14 Country Managers establishing Networks in 20 other countries, the UN Global Compact is the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative — one Global Compact uniting business for a better world.